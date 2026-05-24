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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, on May 15. Image: Reuters/Evan Vucci
politics

Trump throws weight behind Takaichi in meeting with Xi, Yomiuri says

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TOKYO

U.S. President Donald Trump defended Japanese Prime ‌Minister Sanae Takaichi when Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized her in the Sino-U.S. summit ‌this month, Japan's Yomiuri ⁠Shimbun daily said on ⁠Sunday, citing ⁠unidentified government sources.

Japan's ties with ‌China have deteriorated since Takaichi suggested last ⁠November ⁠that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, the democratically governed island China claims as its own, ⁠could trigger a military ⁠response from Tokyo.

At the Beijing ‌summit, Xi stated that Takaichi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te pose a threat to regional ‌peace and urged Trump not to support them, the Yomiuri reported.

In response, Trump expressed his view that Takaichi is not the kind of leader who deserves criticism, ​the paper said.

No one was immediately available for comment at ‌the Japanese prime minister's office, foreign ministry or the U.S. embassy in Tokyo outside ‌regular business hours.

Trump had a ⁠phone call with ⁠Takaichi hours after ending ​his two-day visit to ⁠China. The ‌two leaders reaffirmed an "ironclad" ​bilateral alliance in that phone talk, Takaichi has said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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