Trump to Japan PM: 'Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday startled Japan's prime minister by mentioning the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a seemingly light-hearted remark sure to elicit unease in a country now a firm U.S. ally.
Trump, in a notably friendly meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, spoke to reporters about why he did not notify allies before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.
"We didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK?" Trump said in the Oval Office.
Looking to Takaichi, the 79-year-old president said, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"
Takaichi, who was relying on an interpreter, did not say anything but appeared to hold back a slight sigh as she shifted in her chair, with at least one audible groan heard in the room crowded with U.S. and Japanese reporters.
Imperial Japan launched a pre-emptive attack on the key U.S. Pacific base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, hoping to strike a decisive blow before an expected US entry into World War II.
More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack that president Franklin D. Roosevelt said would live "in infamy." The United States ended World War II by dropping two atomic bombs on Japan, the only use of nuclear weapons in history.
Wartime history remains delicate for the Japanese, who have for decades cultivated a close alliance with the United States and hoped to move beyond memories of conflict.
Takaichi herself is known for nationalist views, saying in the past that Japan fought a defensive war and that it has apologized too much to Asian nations that suffered.
Trump made another jaw-dropping allusion to World War II last year when he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, telling him that the D-Day landing of Allied troops in Nazi-occupied France "was not a pleasant day for you."
Merz replied that Germans owed a debt to Americans as in the long run "this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."
Trump has justified his attack on Iran by saying it was about to have a nuclear weapon -- a claim not supported by the U.N. nuclear watchdog and most observers -- and has called for Iranians to overthrow their clerical state, although he has stopped short of making regime change a goal.© 2026 AFP
13 Comments
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Mark
And how did Takaichi respond when Trump asked, “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? OK? Right?”
She smiled, nodded, mouthed a word of affirmation, and oddly spent a long 15 seconds fidgeting with her watch (likely a signal to someone).
Trump then mentioned that he would soon be visiting China, and said he wanted to hear Takaichi’s comments on China “because I know they have a little bit of an edgy relationship.” Takaichi stressed that “Japan has been consistently open to dialogue with China.”Trump said he would be “speaking Japan’s praises with them in China.”
Finally, Trump said he was going to talk today mostly about energy trade with Japan “because Alaska, believe it or not, is very close.”
tenguleavings
Nobody loves the concept of Surprise quite like the Japanese, amirite?
divinda
Trump compares his surprise attack on Iran to Pearl Harbor...
...which Japan thought would cripple the US...
...which led to anti-Japan hatred in Japan, made the US seek revenge, and fully mobilized the US citizenry into the war effort.
Japan then lost the war.
Ebisugaoka
I just stared in disbelief the entire time and then burst out laughing. I’m sure his fanbase absolutely loved it. It was like a comedy sketch.
robert maes
Not a very diplomatic Trump remark but a funny one.
The possible retort by the PM was of course simple but if I mention it here another post gets removed
Xander
The old, prolonged fidgeting with the watch—social discomfort and anxiety laid bare.
OhhEldenRing
Be under no illusion. He loves to talk like this to be the biggest person in the room. It was intentional.
Gohan4
Could be worst, Donnie could have asked her why they didn't thank USA for all they have done for Japan....
itsonlyrocknroll
President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office.
https://www.youtube.com/live/j73RAAXc9Ks?si=7qD3vjbfXaH5s3OA
Scroll to around 38.00
President Trump comment referencing Japans 1941 surprise attack Pearl Harbour was unnecessary irrelevant grossly inappropriate clumsy.
wallace
Not something to say at their meeting, and hoping for cooperation from Japan.
KazukoHarmony
At least he can publicly speak his mind.
It’s rather apparent she can’t.
TheKimoiOjisan
He's a moron, but so is she.
Let the pair of them rot
kwatt
It seems to me such a Pearl Harbor sneaky attack lost the war finally after 4 years. The US might lose the war same way after years!