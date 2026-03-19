Trump to Takaichi: 'Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday startled Japan's prime minister by mentioning the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a seemingly light-hearted remark sure to elicit unease in a country now a firm U.S. ally.
Trump, in a notably friendly meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, spoke to reporters about why he did not notify allies before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.
"We didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK?" Trump said in the Oval Office.
Looking to Takaichi, the 79-year-old president said, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"
Takaichi, who was relying on an interpreter, did not say anything but appeared to hold back a slight sigh as she shifted in her chair, with at least one audible groan heard in the room crowded with U.S. and Japanese reporters.
Imperial Japan launched a pre-emptive attack on the key U.S. Pacific base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, hoping to strike a decisive blow before an expected US entry into World War II.
More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack that president Franklin D. Roosevelt said would live "in infamy." The United States ended World War II by dropping two atomic bombs on Japan, the only use of nuclear weapons in history.
Wartime history remains delicate for the Japanese, who have for decades cultivated a close alliance with the United States and hoped to move beyond memories of conflict.
Takaichi herself is known for nationalist views, saying in the past that Japan fought a defensive war and that it has apologized too much to Asian nations that suffered.
Trump made another jaw-dropping allusion to World War II last year when he met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, telling him that the D-Day landing of Allied troops in Nazi-occupied France "was not a pleasant day for you."
Merz replied that Germans owed a debt to Americans as in the long run "this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."
Trump has justified his attack on Iran by saying it was about to have a nuclear weapon -- a claim not supported by the U.N. nuclear watchdog and most observers -- and has called for Iranians to overthrow their clerical state, although he has stopped short of making regime change a goal.© 2026 AFP
41 Comments
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Mark
And how did Takaichi respond when Trump asked, “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor? OK? Right?”
She smiled, nodded, mouthed a word of affirmation, and oddly spent a long 15 seconds fidgeting with her watch (likely a signal to someone).
Trump then mentioned that he would soon be visiting China, and said he wanted to hear Takaichi’s comments on China “because I know they have a little bit of an edgy relationship.” Takaichi stressed that “Japan has been consistently open to dialogue with China.”Trump said he would be “speaking Japan’s praises with them in China.”
Finally, Trump said he was going to talk today mostly about energy trade with Japan “because Alaska, believe it or not, is very close.”
divinda
Trump compares his surprise attack on Iran to Pearl Harbor...
...which Japan thought would cripple the US...
...which led to anti-Japan hatred in Japan, made the US seek revenge, and fully mobilized the US citizenry into the war effort.
Japan then lost the war.
Ebisugaoka
I just stared in disbelief the entire time and then burst out laughing. I’m sure his fanbase absolutely loved it. It was like a comedy sketch.
robert maes
Not a very diplomatic Trump remark but a funny one.
The possible retort by the PM was of course simple but if I mention it here another post gets removed
Xander
The old, prolonged fidgeting with the watch—social discomfort and anxiety laid bare.
OhhEldenRing
Be under no illusion. He loves to talk like this to be the biggest person in the room. It was intentional.
Gohan4
Could be worst, Donnie could have asked her why they didn't thank USA for all they have done for Japan....
itsonlyrocknroll
President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office.
https://www.youtube.com/live/j73RAAXc9Ks?si=7qD3vjbfXaH5s3OA
Scroll to around 38.00
President Trump comment referencing Japans 1941 surprise attack Pearl Harbour was unnecessary irrelevant grossly inappropriate clumsy.
wallace
Not something to say at their meeting, and hoping for cooperation from Japan.
kwatt
It seems to me such a Pearl Harbor sneaky attack lost the war finally after 4 years. The US might lose the war same way after years!
Sid
If only Trump would surprise us by saying something intelligent.
kurisupisu
In actuality, it was Israel which attacked Iran initially.
The US had little choice but to follow along, willingly or not.
However, the ‘power of surprise’ hasn’t gone so well for anyone.
Thousands dead and still the war continues…
Jay
Love him or hate him, this was the most hilarious thing any sitting president has ever said in front of another leader. Equal parts diplomatic malpractice and the funniest geopolitical mic-drop of the decade. Comedy gold.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because his father was supposed to do that?
TaiwanIsNotChina
At least he didn't greet her as the President of China.
Freddie
Cooperation from Japan?
Japan needs energy—desperately. The U.S. has it.
If anything, it’s Japan that needs cooperation from the U.S.
WoodyLee
The U.S. did not surprise anyone when it attacked Iran, everyone knew it was going to happen at some point and soon.
Aircraft carriers, air refueling tankers, troops movements with other assets are not being assembled for no reason.
Monty
"Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"
My goodness!!!
When will this crazy guy finally be taken out of power???
WoodyLee
Wrong timing for a visit but it's too late now.
Will_Rendle
FreddieToday 07:28 am JST
Then maybe Japan should look for the energy somewhere else.
But Trump's the one asking for the cooperation.
Bob Fosse
Would it have been equally as funny if she’s asked “why didn’t you tell me about Hiroshima and Nagasaki?”
Freddie
Will_Rendle
A single Japanese destroyer plus a support ship wouldn’t make a significant difference in the Persian Gulf, and everyone in the room knows that.
They were there to talk alternative sources of energy — that is, Alaska.
Freddie
The comeback!
”Oh, I should have said …”
u_s__reamer
With a joke about Pearl Harbor Trump sounds like he's auditioning to play himself on SNL. Typically for an "America Firster" who never does his homework, the humor was lost in translation, however, since the Japanese don't mix Rakugo and diplomacy. Poor "Japan Firster", Takaichi, is learning the hard way that you can never prepare for a session with Trump whose unscripted ad-libbing and quips are as sudden and surprising as a blast of Tourette's. What's the Japanese for "Duh!"?
Oops I Posted Again
Hilarious
Meiyouwenti
Takaichi could have answered, we were not allies then. Trump is showing symptoms of senile dementia. It’s a horrible reality that the madman is at the helm of the most powerful country in the world.
stormcrow
Trump showing off his ignorance again.
plasticmonkey
No, just stupid and gauche.
syniksan
The clinically insane lunatic shoots his mouth off, again.
deanzaZZR
Trump spends most of the time bragging about how good the US military is and how many ships and planes the US has destroyed and how many leaders the US has killed. He also hints at the use of nuclear weapons.
I invite the Japanese people to listen to the words of the man that your prime minister declares her faith in building a secure and peaceful world.
Tamarama
Zelensky stood up to Trump and stuck it to his cronies in the Oval office, Takaichi sat like a scolded elementary school girl.
I have no doubt she either didn't get the translation from the interpreter, who may have been completely stunned, or wasn't sure the interpreter actually got it right if there was a translation, so sat quietly.
Either way, here's why the US/Trump feels it can push Japan around. That was a moment for her to speak up and say something like; 'That is an inappropriate comment in the context of this meeting' and shut him up.
The world would have cheered.
Instead, she looked meek and subservient.
garymalmgren
Basil Fawlty beat me to it.
"Don't mention the war"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfl6Lu3xQW0
Freddie
Yep. The latest from their discussions:
Takaichi said that the U.S. and Japan would jointly work to expand the production of American energy resources, with a view to secure crude oil for Japan and Asia.
She also unveiled $73 billion for Japan’s second round of U.S. investment under last year’s tariff deal, with a continued focus on energy.
u_s__reamer
Afterthought: that photo of Trump after his WW2 joke bombed in translation, hunched over in his signature pose with little hands folded down looking like he's been scolded by Fred Trump or relegated to the dunce's corner of the classroom while Takaichi signals worriedly with her watch " Help! - it's time to get outta here!" is a classic that deserves to be framed and hung on the toilet wall of the White House to remind 48 of diplomacy 101, like, what not to do with a Japanese woman.
Cooked
She should have responded with the obvious. “I wasn’t privy to that”
TokyoLiving
US is the worst thing happened to Japan..
From the treaty of Kanagawa, in 1854..
NCIS Reruns
Trump's lack of tact is appalling. The man can't open his mouth without saying something stupid.
OssanAmerica
Haha...what an idiot. Who tells their target of a surprise attack that they are going to attack them?
The correct question, which would have been historically accurate is "why didn't Japan inform Germany and Italy of their plan to attack Pearl Harbor?" This would have been a more intellectually valid defense. But Trump is as far from intellectual as you can get.
Wes
He insults her to her face—and she hands him $73 billion in return? What’s wrong with that picture?
mii
This is serious. The failed Japanese education leads to the laughing stock in front of the world. Japanese may forget but the world doesn't. That is the real reality.
OssanAmerica
An intelligent Prime Minister would not let one stupid comment coming from Trump to destroy everything that is going on between US and Japan. Disgracing him, as deserved as it may be, before the entire world would only buy his hate and vengance. Takaichi showed maturity, Trump showed stupidity. She is far more fit to be a national leader than he is.