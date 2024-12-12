Trump to meet widow of former Japan PM Abe on Sunday, source says

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is planning to meet with Akie Abe, the widow of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Sunday over a private dinner at his resort in Florida, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The meeting comes as Tokyo seeks to forge close ties with Trump before he takes office on January 20.
The U.S. is Japan's most important economic and security partner, while Tokyo is a key Washington ally, hosting military bases on China's doorstep.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had sought to travel to the United States to meet with Trump after the G20 conference in Brazil on Nov 18-19 but the meeting never materialized.
After Trump's 2016 election, Shinzo Abe was the first foreign leader he met and they maintained a strong relationship through his first term in the White House. Trump has often spoken fondly of Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 while giving a speech in Japan.
While Akie Abe holds no government position, she has served as one bridge between her country and Trump. Trump has called her regularly to check in on her since her husband's assassination, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins wrote on X earlier on Thursday.
Melania Trump, the president-elect's wife, will attend the dinner, Collins wrote.
The Trump transition did not respond to a request for comment.
Ishiba told reporters on Nov 16 that the Trump transition team had informed them that under U.S. law, the president-elect could not meet with foreign leaders before assuming the presidency. Since the election, Trump has met with several foreign leaders, however, including Argentinian President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Akie Abe could not be reached for comment. Her plans to travel to the United States in the hopes of meeting with Trump was reported earlier this week by Japanese media.
The Japanese government has declined to comment on her reported plans to meet with Trump.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
dagon
Wonderful!
I am sure they will have a lot to talk about, including their mutual love and support from the Unification Church and its associated entities.
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14900434
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-speaks-at-moonies-911-event-praises-unification-church-2021-9
What warm ties! That can ignore all the misery these cults cause, and which create the blowback that resulted in the unfortunate demise of Abe.
smithinjapan
Should be fun.
Trump: "Yes, I remember Abe (him pronouncing it like "babe" without the "b"). You know, we had a leader named Abe once. I think his first name was Towncar. Or wait, Lincoln! Yeah, "honest Abe" we called him, like me, only my name is Trump, not Abe. Tall guy. I met him once. I am taller, but he was not bad. I got treated much worse than him, let me tell you. He got assassinated in a theater full of people -- BOOM! Shot dead! People tried to shoot me, too, but no one gets Trump. Nope. Only losers get shot. Anyway, your husband... nice guy, that Baaa---- Abe. Abel. Babel. I heard there was a tower once named after him. I have a few towers. Do you have one?"
Asiaman7
Interesting.
Akie Abe was seated next to Donald Trump at dinner during the G20 summit in Hamburg in 2017.
As Trump explained during his interview with the New York Times afterward: “She’s a terrific woman, but doesn’t speak English … Like, not ‘hello’.”
So, in fact, they said nothing to each other for nearly two hours that evening.
The_Beagle
Very interesting. Wife of former PM has more pull with the president-elect than the current PM himself does. Probably due to the fact that meeting with the leader of a minority government is not good optics. And the risk of Ishiba blundering is high.
The_Beagle
Ishiba: Plesident ToeLump, I'm bery preased to meet a you. Butto bery solly my doliba hitto yoar my car.
Ricky Kaminski13
This could be a very strategic and calculated move. Trump basically snubs Ishida, a known and vocal critic of Abesan, to meet with Mrs Abe and pay his respects. You get the feeling the games are just beginning for team Ishiba and the current LDP. Very Tumpish.
BurakuminDes
Trump can talk wistfully to Abe's widow about all those good times he spent with Shinzo. The golf games at Mar-a-lago. Shinzo falling into bunkers. The "delicious" helpings of chocolate cake at the post-golf banquets.
Good times!
VoiceOfReason
Complete lack of empathy from the left, as evidenced by the comments in this thread.