Trump to put 25% tariffs on Japan and S Korea; new import taxes on 5 other nations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday set a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, as well as new tariff rates on a dozen other nations that would go into effect on Aug 1.
Trump provided notice by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of the various countries. The letters warned them to not retaliate by increasing their own import taxes, or else the Trump administration would further increase tariffs.
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge,” Trump wrote in the letters to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
The letters were not the final word from Trump on tariffs, so much as another episode in a global economic drama in which he has placed himself at the center. His moves have raised fears that economic growth would slow to a trickle, if not make the U.S. and other nations more vulnerable to a recession. But Trump is confident that tariffs are necessary to bring back domestic manufacturing and fund the tax cuts he signed into law last Friday.
He mixed his sense of aggression with a willingness to still negotiate, signaling the likelihood that the drama and uncertainty would continue and that few things are ever final with Trump.
Imports from Myanmar and Laos would be taxed at 40%, Cambodia and Thailand at 36%, Serbia and Bangladesh at 35%, Indonesia at 32%, South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 30% and Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Tunisia at 25%.
Trump placed the word “only” before revealing the rate in his letters to the foreign leaders, implying that he was being generous with his tariffs. But the letters generally followed a standard format, so much so that the one to Bosnia and Herzegovina accidentally addressed its woman leader, Željka Cvijanović, as “Mr. President.”
Trade talks have yet to deliver several deals
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was by setting the rates himself creating “tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet and that’s what this administration continues to be focused on.”
Following a now well-worn pattern, Trump plans to continue sharing the letters sent to his counterparts on social media and then mail them the documents, a stark departure from the more formal practices of all his predecessors when negotiating trade agreements.
The letters are not agreed-to settlements but Trump's own choice on rates, a sign that the closed-door talks with foreign delegations failed to produce satisfactory results for either side.
Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute who formerly worked in the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, said the tariff hikes on Japan and South Korea were “unfortunate.”
“Both have been close partners on economic security matters and have a lot to offer the United States on priority matters like shipbuilding, semiconductors, critical minerals and energy cooperation,” Cutler said.
Trump still has outstanding differences on trade with the European Union and India, among other trading partners. Tougher talks with China are on a longer time horizon in which imports from that nation are being taxed at 55%.
Higher tariffs prompt market worries, more uncertainty ahead
The S&P 500 stock index was down 0.8% in Monday trading, while the interest charged on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes had increased to nearly 4.39%, a figure that could translate into elevated rates for mortgages and auto loans.
Trump has declared an economic emergency to unilaterally impose the taxes, suggesting they are remedies for past trade deficits even though many U.S. consumers have come to value autos, electronics and other goods from Japan and South Korea. The constitution grants Congress the power to levy tariffs under normal circumstances, though tariffs can also result from executive branch investigations regarding national security risks.
Trump's ability to impose tariffs through an economic emergency is under legal challenge, with the administration appealing a May ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that said the president exceeded his authority.
It's unclear what he gains strategically against China — another stated reason for the tariffs — by challenging two crucial partners in Asia, Japan and South Korea, that could counter China's economic heft.
“These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country,” Trump wrote in both letters.
Because the new tariff rates go into effect in roughly three weeks, Trump is setting up a period of possibly tempestuous talks among the U.S. and its trade partners to reach new frameworks.
“I don’t see a huge escalation or a walk back — it’s just more of the same," said Scott Lincicome, a vice president at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
Trump initially roiled the financial markets by announcing tariff rates on dozens of countries, including 24% on Japan and 25% on South Korea. In order to calm the markets, Trump unveiled a 90-day negotiating period during which goods from most countries were taxed at a baseline 10%. So far, the rates in the letters sent by Trump either match his April 2 tariffs or are generally close to them.
The 90-day negotiating period technically ends on Wednesday, even as multiple administration officials suggested the three-week period before implementation is akin to overtime for additional talks that could change the rates. Trump signed an executive order Monday to delay the official tariff increases until Aug. 1, Leavitt said.
Congressionally approved trade agreements historically have sometimes taken years to negotiate because of the complexity.
Administration officials have said Trump is relying on tariff revenues to help offset the tax cuts he signed into law on July 4, a move that could shift a greater share of the federal tax burden onto the middle class and poor as importers would likely pass along much of the cost of the tariffs. Trump has warned major retailers such as Walmart to simply “eat” the higher costs, instead of increasing prices in ways that could intensify inflation.
Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at The Atlantic Council, said that a three-week delay in imposing the tariffs was unlikely sufficient for meaningful talks to take place.
“I take it as a signal that he is serious about most of these tariffs and it’s not all a negotiating posture," Lipsky said.
Trade gaps persist, more tariff hikes are possible
Trump's team promised 90 deals in 90 days, but his negotiations so far have produced only two trade frameworks.
His outline of a deal with Vietnam was clearly designed to box out China from routing its America-bound goods through that country, by doubling the 20% tariff charged on Vietnamese imports on anything traded transnationally.
The quotas in the signed United Kingdom framework would spare that nation from the higher tariff rates being charged on steel, aluminum and autos, though British goods would generally face a 10% tariff.
The United States ran a $69.4 billion trade imbalance in goods with Japan in 2024 and a $66 billion imbalance with South Korea, according to the Census Bureau. The trade deficits are the differences between what the U.S. exports to a country relative to what it imports.
According to Trump's letters, autos would be tariffed separately at the standard 25% worldwide, while steel and aluminum imports would be taxed on 50%.
This is not the first time that Trump has tangled with Japan and South Korea on trade — and the new tariffs suggest his past deals made during his first term failed to deliver on his administration's own hype.
In 2018, during Trump's first term, his administration celebrated a revamped trade agreement with South Korea as a major win. And in 2019, Trump signed a limited agreement with Japan on agricultural products and digital trade that at the time he called a “huge victory for America’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”
Trump has also said on social media that countries aligned with the policy goals of BRICS, an organization composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, would face additional tariffs of 10%.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JboneInTheZone
Why?
sakurasuki
To be fair 25% still generous compared that to unchanged 700% tariff that being imposed by Japan for US Rice.
https://www.reddit.com/r/japan/comments/1j9nr5j/the_us_says_japan_has_a_700_tariff_on_american/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/03/12/japan/japan-rice-tariffs/
Asiaman7
Japan can’t catch a break. Three plus years of real wage decline. The rice distribution fiasco. And now massive tariffs! Where’s the relief?
Yesterday, it was reported that May 2025 real wages fell 2.9 percent!
That makes five consecutive months of real wage decline. According to the government’s own data, Japan has now recorded negative real wages in 34 of the past 38 months.
While there was a slight uptick in June, July, November, and December 2024 — largely due to companies paying out bonuses those months — wage increases continue to be consistently outpaced by rising prices.
How does the country get out of this downward spiral?
nishikat
What does Trump want? Japanese people buying Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles? Japan has zero tariffs on cars and Chinese EVs have entered Japan (they haven't in USA) and will overtake other EV makers like Tesla. Rice? Ask a Japanese person about that and if Japan opens up, they will open to the entire works and not just the USA.
gsa
It can’t. Not much new innovation, decreasing working age population, closed society, increased international competition etc etc.
it can only slow it down a bit more with tourism revenue. But as the gap in purchasing power of visitor vs locals increase, the anger of locals will increase as well. So prepare to get even more anti foreigner sentiments in the near future. At some point even visitors will fed up and stop visiting which will accelerate the downfall again.
Eventually Japan will be out of developed countries league and become less relevant. At that point even this newspaper will be irrelevant as not many people would care anymore about what is happening in Japan.
John-San
Listen everyone who are to lazy to just find out. There NO 700% Tariffs on RICE. Are you LISTENING there is no 700% tariffs. There no Tariffs on the 700,000 tons of rice imported from the USA. If more then 700,000 tons a tariffs kick in. The same with USA imported in Canada 3.5 million liters of yogurt tariffs FREE and last year only 1 million liters were imported. If you believe anything that Trump state you need your head examined. Again there is NO TARIFFS on USA RICE to JAPAN.
travelbangaijin
Should've ate our rice - now, tell us how you protecting the local industries with 25% tariffs?
happyhere
Japan (and everyone else) should just do what Vietnam did: accept the tarrif and charge 0% on US goods. Americans pay their import tarrifs and everything there will become more expensive, including production. Those charging 0% on US imports will have lower prices and a competitive advantage.
sakurasuki
@John-san
The tariff is there that just the fact, that 700,000 tons is mandated by WTO for minimum rice that can be exported to Japan without any tariffs. Which usually is not consumer grade, is animal feed grade or even as foreign aid.
https://cigs.canon/en/article/20161129_4029.html
.
If Japan claim that over 100% tariffs is not true, just share the detail, so far no detail be given.
Even Japanese official said that Japan rice distribution is a black box.
https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/business/20250619-264902/
shogun36
soo….those 7 trips, 8 trips or whatever it was to the USA by Akazawa was useless?
sums up the LDP and Trump
buchailldana
The bully in chief tries another shake down.
Bob Fosse
A broken one trick pony. Just wait it out, he’ll cave.
itsonlyrocknroll
This trade tariff strategy, the letters have Scott Bessent fingerprints all over the documentation. I suggest Bessent handpicked the leadership teams to carryout Trump trade policy.
Donald Trump didn’t just make wild guesses on the back of a Mar-a-Lago napkin.
Who is Scott Bessent, Donald Trump's Treasury chief
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/global-trends/who-is-scott-bessent-donald-trumps-treasury-chief/articleshow/118774885.cms?from=mdr#google_vignette
Also view ….please if necessary, grit your teeth
WATCH LIVE: Scott Bessent testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for treasury secretary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d35e5YhKPn0
Leavitt said that Trump was by setting the rates himself creating “tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet and that’s what this administration continues to be focused on.”
Simply cobblers, tosh.
There is a clearly walked through agenda, ruthless, overly aggressive, public, the lack political diplomacy unprecedented.
No country has been spared.
For many of the democratic global community, the outcomes could have serious economic consequences for business as well as citizens/peoples.
Move your anger and insults past Donald Trump,
Only could this trading strategy be built into a clear actively considering process leading to a political agenda would require a dedicated team of skill experienced people/members
Dango bong
It is called fair trade, something Japan does not know.
It is about time Japan acted to benefit it's population, not just the 1% former population
WoodyLee
My Previous Post,
It costs an and a leg to import a US automobile into Japan too.
over 30% in of the vehicle's price.
1- Import Duty: 10% of the vehicle's price and shipping costs. ( And Shipping Cost!!! )
2- Consumption Tax (VAT): 20% of the vehicle's value plus any additional fees.
3- Automobile Acquisition Tax: Assessed by customs and must be paid before the vehicle is cleared.
Sourse: Google search
Makes trump 25% look like a reasonable demand.
Rez
Don't blame japan for stopping America from destroying their agriculture industry like they did to Mexico when they signed NAFTA.
This is a tax Americans have to pay to import anyway. It's nothing other countries actually pay. Isolationism is never the way for any modern economy to work. He's just sticking a big fat middleman into international trade.
YankeeX
Doesn’t seem wise to continue playing chicken with the man as he’s clearly serious. Either negotiate in earnest or start looking for other markets
WoodyLee
What ever the outcome is I am sure Japan and the U.S. will continue to work with each other towards the benefits of their people.
Best of luck.
sakurasuki
@Dango bong
Exactly, Japan always claim it's unique, it just something hard to explain then ask for exception.
While is straightforward, just reciprocal tariffs nothing hard to understand about that.
You lower your tariffs, I lower mine.
Rez
It's less walked through and refined than a cave man beating a rock with his bare fist. The bumbling idiotic dictator and his cronies came up with this plan to distract everyone while they set up their concentration camps and militarize the police. Not to mention the texting scandal, middle east payback scandal, and the hundreds of lawsuits pending against his administration.
WoodyLee
""What does Trump want? Japanese people buying Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles? Japan has zero tariffs on cars ""
NOT TRUE, Japan does impose a total of about 40% tax and other fees on imported autos from any nation including the U.S.
itsonlyrocknroll
These changes, correct me if I am wrong in the first 200 days of a US Presidency.
Could it not be vested interests approached the Trump campaign?
Kamala Harris campaign, the subsequent loss November 5th were, are now seemly continuing to be blindsided.
It is pointless suggesting otherwise.
jzendano
Many peoples view : , Japan has done a lot, they are a hard barrier between China and the US, keeping any hostilities far from the US, Nippon Steel did a deal to invest billions into the US Steel that the US Government could not do, Japan already pays for all expenses of US Troops in Japan ( facilities ) and if you ask anyone in the military ( I am a veteran ) the best facilities for Military personel in the world is in Japan ( copare it to some bases in the US ), etc.
Trump's view
Military: You need to spend more on weapons, Japan, so the US does not ( although I see no reduction in the US Military budget ). We are giving Japan too much for free. Free really?
Agriculture: Japan should buy more rice ( which they are already doing, but it is supply and demand, and the Japanese do not want US rice )
Cars: Build more in the US, sell more in Japan ( Japan employs 1 million Americans in manufacturing in the US, no one wants American cars here, I bought the last Mustang in Japan before Ford pulled out in 2016. The US did not produce a car that fits Japan's streets, etc.
For Trump, this is all a tactic to get more money to fund the US deficit, although Japan buys more US Treasuries that fund the debt more than Americans !!!!
I hope Japan turns its focus away from the US and towards countries it can build things together. This trump thing will pass. It is wrong, selfish, but being from New York, no surprise. The US government is failing to serve its people, and out of frustration, Trump got in. And he is "Trumping " America more for his self-interest. Japan should take note and not go down this selfish path, turning Japan inward. Saying this if you look at history, WWII although Japan preferred to be close to the US, the US s cut off Oil to Japan, treaties with Japan and the US that they could have Asia, as Long as Japan did not touch the Philippines, was forgotten, and more American short-term memory mistakes. Japan turned to Germany, and the rest is history. My view is that for Japan's future, a smaller population, no need for mass manufacturing anymore that requires people. Defend itself, align with countries of common goals, and do not overly play the American hand. American memories are short, and this will all pass.
Rez
Vested interest indeed approach Trumps campaign these Tariff ideas came straight from project 2025. He also instilled many of those who worked on Project 2025 including his economics adviser who openly pushed for Tariffs long before Trump hoped on the bandwagon. Despite every economist saying that it's a terrible idea and will make international trade more expensive which hurts everyone. It's the American people that pay the tax after all.
itsonlyrocknroll
Please Rez, consider objectivity and pragmatism could be needed here.
Spitting nails at Trump will not change bring about compromise.
Elon Musk was ruthlessly humiliatingly binned without even a moment’s pause/thought
TokyoLiving
Another geopolitical tantrum from the little Duce...
And that's despite the fact that they're his "allies and friends" in the Far East...
Once again, the saying is true: the USA doesn't have friends, it has interests...
What a world-class clown you are, Trump...
YankeeX
Complaints from Trump and all previous administration have always focused on Japan's non-tariff barriers—things like opaque regulations, collusive dealer networks, and so on. You know, classic honne–tatemae
deanzaZZR
"Tailor made" on a per country basis, not something more logical and strategic such as product category (NAICS). The bubbly WH spokesperson is clearly as dumb as a rock.
Rez
The duty for America is 10%
The VAT is 25%
35%30%
For Trucks and Vans it's a 50% duty if they're under 25 years
Sh1mon M4sada
There you go, Ishiba, the gift that keep on giving, how in the universe can't the LDP see that the trade surplus is a much much bigger national interest than rice is beyond me. If anything rice is a liability, both economically and politically.
Koizumi has got to step up and call a no confidence vote on Ishiba. At this rate, the EU, Thailand, and may be even India is going to secure auto imports quotas at reasonable tariffs ahead of Japanese autos.
deanzaZZR
If you are unhappy about this situation the blame is squarely on the Republicans in Congress who have given up its Constitutional authority to manage trade and set tariff rates.
Triring
Let them he is goingTACOanyways.
It'sgoing to hurt the small US manufacturing sector
with most carbon composite materials, manufacturing machine, silicon wafers, etc. imported exclusively from Japan holding a virtual monopoly on Those items.
bass4funk
Reducing complex foreign policy decisions to “tantrums” or name-calling is just childish. Whether you support Trump or not, the reality is that every U.S. president—Republican or Democrat—acts in pursuit of national interests, all of them. That’s not unique to Trump, nor is it unusual in international relations. Trump is just doing what previous Presidents wanted to do, but didn’t. Countries don’t operate on friendship; they operate on mutual benefit, leverage, and security. Calling him a “clown” might feel satisfying, I mean, it’s the only thing the left has left, name calling, but it doesn’t engage with the substance of his policies, many of which forced long-overdue conversations about trade imbalances, defense burden-sharing, and the reliability of certain alliances. You may disagree with his tone or methods all day long, that’s fine, nothing new, but dismissing everything as a tantrum is intellectually lazy stupid and ignores the bigger geopolitical picture.
Rez
Don't blame me for not supporting a dictators actions. 2 courts have already ruled these Tariffs illegal. Dont gotta spit nails at the devil, he knows what he is. The only one not compromising or being pragmatic is Trump and the people whispering bad economics into his ear. Acting like these weren't idiotic ideas that harm the American people and drive up inflation is foolish at best, carefully designed destruction of international relations at worst. Not calling a duck a duck and instead trying to call it a trophy bull doesn't make it a lame duck.
Peter Neil
WoodyLeeToday 07:24 am JST
That’s for used cars, not new cars. There is no duty or aquisition tax on new cars. The US has high duties and taxes on importing used cars too.
700% on rice is after duty free amount of 770,000 tons. About half of those duty-free 770,000 tons are imported from the US.
The last two times a US president imposed high tariffs it resulted in a depression. But this time will be different?
Rez
There is no substance to his politics. Just a gerontocracy blindly lashing out at world changing around him. In fact that sums up the the entire MAGA movement.