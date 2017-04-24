Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Reuters
politics

Trump to speak with Xi, Abe

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will speak on Sunday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, with North Korea expected to be discussed.

Tensions have risen sharply with North Korea over its advancing nuclear and missile programs. Pyongyang said on Sunday it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might and detained a U.S. citizen on Saturday as he attempted to leave the country.

