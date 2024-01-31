Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks after meeting with members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at their headquarters in Washington, on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik
politics

Trump vows to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel if he's elected

8 Comments
WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will thwart Nippon Steel Corp's bid to acquire United States Steel Corp if he returns to the White House after winning the November presidential election.

"I would block it instantaneously. Absolutely," Trump, the dominant front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the election, told reporters after a meeting in Washington with leaders of the Teamsters labor union.

"We saved the steel industry. Now, U.S. Steel is being bought by Japan. So terrible," Trump said in his first clear statement of opposition to the Tokyo-headquartered company's over $14 billion deal with the U.S. producer to create the world's third-largest steelmaker by volume.

While the planned acquisition has fueled concern among some U.S. lawmakers and union members, the former president known for his "Make America Great Again" slogan also said he wants to bring jobs back to the United States.

Trump's meeting with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest labor unions in the country that represents freight drivers and warehouse workers, came as he steps up preparations for the election that could see a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration has said the planned purchase of the iconic steelmaker, even if by a company from a U.S. ally, should be scrutinized in terms of its potential impact on national security.

The steelmaker is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the election.

The United Auto Workers union last week endorsed Biden, who last fall became the first sitting U.S. president to join a picket line of workers striking for higher pay.

Trump's meeting with the Teamsters' leadership on Wednesday came as the union has yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Oops here he comes.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I wonder if Japan would allow a U.S. Steel to acquire Nippon Steel ? Just a Q?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Japan allowed Walmart to acquire Seiyu.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

He is still allowed to speak freely?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nippon Steel would modernise and reinvigorate the moribund US Steel industry. More jobs, more exports.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Donald Trump said Wednesday

anything the serial prevaricator says on Wednesday can be contradicted by Thursday morning, or if his handlers and media sense some of his fellow elite establishment don't agree with what he had said, he could say "I never said that, and call it fake news. The failed former office holder has the communication skills of a child.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"We saved the steel industry. Now, U.S. Steel is being bought by Japan. So terrible," Trump said in his first clear statement of opposition to the Tokyo-headquartered company's over $14 billion deal with the U.S. producer to create the world's third-largest steelmaker by volume.'

Following in the old 90's footsteps of Clinton, his chum.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/clinton-warns-japan-on-steel/

The duopoly has nothing new to offer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The idiot is back

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would half to agree with Trump or any other entity trying buy US Steel. Some American companies and assets for the preservation on the United States and our history. Must never ever be sold. American Steel should not be for sale ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would have to agree with Trump or any other entity trying buy US Steel. Some American companies and assets for the preservation of the United States and our history. Must never ever be sold. American Steel should not be for sale ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

