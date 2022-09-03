Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S, Japan, S Korea officials to meet on Sept 7 to discuss N.Korea

0 Comments
TOKYO

Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea will meet next week to discuss North Korean issues, the Japanese government said on Friday, amid signs the North has completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

The meeting, scheduled for Sept. 7 in Tokyo, will follow another three-way gathering in Hawaii this week among national security advisers from the three countries.

South Korea's national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, said after the Hawaii meeting that he and his counterparts had agreed there would not be a "soft" response if North Korea conducted a nuclear test. He did not give details, but the government has previously mentioned more sanctions.

Participants for the Tokyo meeting will include the U.S. envoy for North Korea Sung Kim, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Takehiro Funakoshi, the foreign ministry said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog