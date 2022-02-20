Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. ambassador to Japan arranging visit to Hiroshima next week

TOKYO

An arrangement is being made for U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel to visit atomic-bombed Hiroshima with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week, a Japanese government source said Saturday.

Under the plan under consideration, Emanuel, once a top aide to former President Barack Obama who visited Hiroshima in 2016, will offer prayers and flowers to those who suffered from the U.S. bombing in 1945 at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Feb. 26, the source said.

Emanuel met Kishida earlier in the month and expressed his intention to visit the western Japan city at an early date.

A final decision will be made after further assessing the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the source said.

