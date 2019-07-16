Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. ambassador to Japan William Hagerty Photo: REUTERS file
politics

U.S. ambassador to Japan Hagerty to resign this month

TOKYO

U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty is resigning this month after two years in office, the U.S. Embassy said on Tuesday.

Hagerty, who succeeded Caroline Kennedy as envoy to one of Washington's most important allies in late July 2017, upheld U.S. President Donald Trump's hard line on trade during his time in office.

"Ambassador Hagerty is honored to have represented the President and the American people in his work to advance the U.S.-Japan alliance, the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Pacific," the embassy said in a statement.

Trump announced on Twitter on Friday that Hagerty will run to be the next senator from Tennessee after longtime Republican veteran Lamar Alexander announced in December he would not seek re-election in 2020, and that he had Trump's full endorsement.

3 Comments
So? While I suppose it's obligatory to publish the news, it's no great loss for Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I wonder how long it will take Trump to appoint new ambassador. He seems to take his time with these things.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The post of US ambassadorship to Japan has become a reward job for political loyalty in recent years.

John Roos(2009~2013) : Obama's finance chair in California. A financier.

Caroline Kennedy(2013~2017) : A celebrity. JFK's daughter.

William Hagerty(2017~2019) : A big checkbook donor to Donald Trump campaign in 2016 election.

The next US ambassador to Japan will most certainly be another big time donor to Donald Trump with zero diplomatic experiences.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

