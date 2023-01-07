Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan and U.S. flags fly outside the White House in Washington
Japanese and U.S. flags fly outside the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS file
politics

U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation

WASHINGTON

The United States and Japan have signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The two also hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, the statement said.

