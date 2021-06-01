U.S. calls on NATO to deepen ties with Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday encouraged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to deepen cooperation with Japan as the organization seeks to become more capable of confronting China's rise and Russian threats.
During a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Blinken underscored the importance of alliance partnerships and named Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea as countries which NATO should enhance ties with, according to the U.S. State Department.
The department did not elaborate, but it also said Blinken expressed support for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's efforts to make the 30-member alliance "more resilient and capable of confronting systemic challenges" from Russia and China.
The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been rallying allies and like-minded countries to come together to face what it views as challenges to democracies and the international rules they have created from autocracies such as China and Russia.
Among key U.S. allies, Tokyo has been put at the center of the U.S. strategy to counter Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga becoming the first foreign leader Biden met at the White House in person since taking office in January.
The Biden administration has also been encouraging Japan and South Korea to improve a bilateral relationship that has increasingly soured over wartime compensation issues.© KYODO
Michael Machida
YES! Can't we all just get along?
Fighto!
Given a decade, or less, QUAD will be bigger and stronger than NATO, so this is a moot point.
OssanAmerica
I don't know about South Korea. Not really sure whose side they are on.
EvilBuddha
"Blinken underscored the importance of alliance partnerships and named Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea as countries which NATO should enhance ties with"
Doubt that New Zealand and South Korea really have the motivation to confront or call out China.
Reading between the lines, Blinken left out India. Obviously the US wants India to make a choice and give up its deep legacy ties with Russia, otherwise India will not really be considered part of any alliance.
William77
Fighto!Today 04:24 pm JST
I highly doubt it,I asked to all my friends back in the old continent about your mighty QUAD but not a single person knew about it.
On the other hand NATO was and will remain an important institute for defense.
Maybe the glorious “Quad” might join Nato someday.
Michael Machida
"The Biden administration has also been encouraging Japan and South Korea to improve a bilateral relationship that has increasingly soured over wartime compensation issues."
All Asian countries really need to forget historical battles and confront the rise of China today.
Tom Doley
No different to Japan. Only difference is Korea is upfront about it and Japan does secret deals with China behind closed doors. Double standards ne?
Do the hustle
I like NATO. It’s great on rice with miso soup.
quercetum
New Xi-land is playing it smart. Let the others do the heavy lifting. Australia is being sanctioned by China and the US just takes over the barley orders. Uncle Sam says to Aussies, “we’re with you all the way” ..double wink
There are no friends in business.