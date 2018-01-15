U.S. could use Japan's missile defense system to attack: Lavrov

Russia "seriously doubts" that a U.S.-made missile system to be deployed by Japan will be controlled by Tokyo and suspects the system could be used by Washington to launch attacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.
Lavrov told a press conference that the deployment of the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system, which the Japanese government aims to bring into operation in fiscal 2023 amid the growing North Korean threat, would cast a shadow over Moscow's ties with Tokyo.
"We do not know of a single example around the globe in which the United States has deployed its weapons only to place the controls in the hands of the host country. I have very strong doubts the United States will make an exception" with the deployment in Japan, Lavrov said.
In seeking Russia's understanding, the Japanese government has said the Aegis Ashore missile system, which would increase its ability to intercept missiles launched at Japanese territory from North Korea, will be operated by Tokyo and not pose a threat to Japan-Russia relations.
Russia views the deployment of Aegis Ashore in Japan and elsewhere as part of a global U.S. missile defense system.
Lavrov said that Russia has many questions regarding the U.S. missile defense system and urged Tokyo to provide "more convincing" data through dialogue with Japan's National Security Council.© KYODO
YuriOtani
There are not enough missiles to be a threat to the Russian Federation. Japan has the right to defend itself.
GW
Lav baby, perhaps Russia along with China should NOT have been helping NKorea so much then eh!!!
Just saying
WA4TKG
Dial 0120-WAAH.
sf2k
Russia has done nothing
dcog9065
Russia is a joke nation and does not need to be taken seriously
Wolfpack
Maybe Japan should ask for “more convincing” data about Russia’s ICBMs?
Tokyo-Engr
I doubt it
extanker
You know, when they tried to claim that the long range radar of the missile defense systems could be used to spy on them, they almost sounded believable, but this is just stupid.
The US is not deploying a weapon system in Japan, they're selling it to them. And I can give Mr. Lavrov plenty of examples of US weapons systems being exported and being completely out of US control. Heck, Iran is still using American F14 fighters, that we sold to the Shah in the '70s and they're our enemy. Does he really think if we had control over these weapons systems, that those things would still be flying?
Russia knows exactly what the capabilities of the Aegis defense system. (if they don't, then they have no business in the intelligence gathering business) and they know that they are full of crap.
They're just getting upset at more allied nations being able to defend themselves.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Napoleon and Hitler said similar things. Remember yank, that "joke nation" could blast your whole over fed and under-educated continent back to the Jurassic age.
Triring
SM-3s are Surface to Air ballistic missile interceptors. They do not have explosive warheads. The only thing it can do at most is to hit an airplane.
Not what any one calls as an offensive weapon for attack.