U.S. defense chief to visit Japan next week

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan next week, the Pentagon said Thursday, on a trip seen as part of efforts to confirm the robust bilateral alliance before the end of President Joe Biden's administration in January.

Austin's visit to Japan comes amid political turmoil in South Korea, a key U.S. ally, triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of emergency martial law.

Although Austin had initially planned to visit South Korea after Japan, the second part of the trip is no longer on his schedule.

Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder told a press briefing that Austin's multi-day visit to Tokyo will be his 13th trip to the Indo-Pacific since taking office in 2021.

Ryder said the upcoming visit represents the Pentagon's "historic efforts to bolster our partnerships and alliances, and advance a shared vision of peace, security and prosperity in the region."

Austin will leave office by Jan. 20, when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

