Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. deputy secretary of state to visit Japan this week

1 Comment
TOKYO

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Japan this week to hold discussions with senior government officials on North Korea and the China-Hong Kong situation, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Biegun will go to South Korea on Tuesday before arriving in Japan on Thursday for a two-day stay during which he will meet with Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for foreign travelers who have recently been to countries hit by the novel coronavirus, including the United States and South Korea.

An exception will be made for Biegun, who is also the U.S. special representative for North Korea, because of the need to hold face-to-face discussions on the sensitive diplomatic issues, a ministry official said.

North Korea has ramped up tensions with its southern neighbor in recent weeks, blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office and announcing the redeployment of troops in two demilitarized areas on the border in mid-June.

Biegun is slated to hold talks with South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, Lee Do Hoon, as well as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei Young.

After arriving in Japan, Biegun and his staff will be required to take polymerase chain reaction tests and refrain from using public transportation, according to the ministry official.

He and senior government officials are also expected to discuss the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a sweeping national security law despite international concern that it will be used to erode freedoms and human rights.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

There is no legal basis for Japan to be involved in Hong Kong issues, unfortunately.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel