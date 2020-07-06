U.S. deputy secretary of state to visit Japan this week

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Japan this week to hold discussions with senior government officials on North Korea and the China-Hong Kong situation, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Biegun will go to South Korea on Tuesday before arriving in Japan on Thursday for a two-day stay during which he will meet with Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for foreign travelers who have recently been to countries hit by the novel coronavirus, including the United States and South Korea.

An exception will be made for Biegun, who is also the U.S. special representative for North Korea, because of the need to hold face-to-face discussions on the sensitive diplomatic issues, a ministry official said.

North Korea has ramped up tensions with its southern neighbor in recent weeks, blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office and announcing the redeployment of troops in two demilitarized areas on the border in mid-June.

Biegun is slated to hold talks with South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, Lee Do Hoon, as well as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei Young.

After arriving in Japan, Biegun and his staff will be required to take polymerase chain reaction tests and refrain from using public transportation, according to the ministry official.

He and senior government officials are also expected to discuss the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a sweeping national security law despite international concern that it will be used to erode freedoms and human rights.

