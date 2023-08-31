U.S. envoy: China's reaction to Fukushima water release is economic coercion

United States ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel visited Fukushima on Thursday and told reporters he expected the U.S. to support Japan should China's ban on Japanese seafood develop into a spat at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"If Japan decides to take that effort, the United States will stand by (it) not just because they're an ally, but because there's legitimacy to the case," he said, although he added he cannot prejudge what would happen and such support would ultimately be up to the relevant U.S. government agencies.
Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean last Thursday, prompting China, Japan's biggest trade partner, to impose a blanket ban on Japanese aquatic products.
Japan has since sought an immediate end to the ban and threatened to resolve the matter through the WTO framework. Japan has also complained of being inundated with harassment calls since the water release.
"The economic coercion against Japan, the robocalls of harassment and disinformation both here in Japan and around comes right out of China's playbook. This is all politics," Emanuel said.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would compile measures to help the fishing industry hit by China's ban on Japanese seafood, after visiting Tokyo's biggest fish market on Thursday.
The government will tap additional funds, tens of billions of yen, from the government's budget reserves for the current fiscal year to fund the measures, the Nikkei reported.
Kishida told reporters following the visit to Toyosu fish market that requests from fishers included support to help fishing companies develop new sales avenues and holding discussions with China.
Tokyo's government has set up two funds worth 80 billion yen to help develop new sales channels and keep excess fish frozen until they can be sold when demand recovers, among other measures. Officials have previously denied the possibility of additional fiscal measures for the industry.
Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, followed by Hong Kong, which announced its own ban on seafood imports from 10 Japanese regions after the Fukushima release.
Some Japanese officials have also signalled diplomatic actions to urge China to lift the ban, which Tokyo says is not based on scientific evidence, including filing a World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
JJE
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
And this from a country that maintains sanctions on more than 50% of the countries in the world.
sakurasuki
That pics really shows how photo ops being done. Why those ladies are not smiling as he does? Because they know the real massive buyer for fisheries product before 2011 are South Korea and China, to fix those issue can not be done by only photo ops.
kiwiboy
Agree. China releases far more radiation from their plants every year than Japan is planning to. If China really is worried about contaminating water they can start making changes at home. But of course they're not. It's all political.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tytSIir3pKA&t=1s&ab_channel=ChinaUncensored
OssanAmerica
Agree with the Ambassador. In typical hypocritical fashion China uses trade and economics as a weapon. There is no science or safety behind China's position as the Qinshan power plant in Zhejiang Province released 218 trillion becquerels of tritium in 2021. Which is ten times the maximum amount of tritium to be discharged from the Fukushima Daiichi plant in one year.
Japan should just ban any exports to China period. Oversupply of seafood should be made available at low prices to Japanese consumers, who are struggling with rising living costs.