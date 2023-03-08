Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. eyes new framework on nuclear deterrence with Japan, S Korea

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States is considering establishing a new framework to boost nuclear deterrence against North Korea with Japan and South Korea, sources with knowledge of the plan said.

The U.S. government has already sounded out its two major Asian allies about the idea, which comes as North Korea ramps up its development of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons, according to the sources.

Japan is poised to accept the U.S. proposal, the sources said, while South Korea is believed to be ready to do the same.

The United States already regularly discusses "extended deterrence" relying on its nuclear forces and conventional military capabilities with the two countries bilaterally. But there has been no trilateral framework for U.S. officials to do the same.

"We're in discussions now about new mechanisms and new consultative mechanisms to get after some of the issues that we know are really important," Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said at an event organized by the Hudson Institute in Washington.

The new framework under consideration is likely to involve working-level officials, with the United States planning to sort out the specifics of what is to be discussed in due course, according to the sources.

The U.S. proposal emerged after the South Korean government recently announced a plan to end a long-running dispute with Japan over wartime labor, raising hope for closer cooperation between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul, especially in the field of defense affairs.

In the Nuclear Posture Review, released in October last year, the administration of President Joe Biden also underscored the need to expand consultations on extended deterrence together with Japan and South Korea, and possibly Australia as well, as the security environment in the Indo-Pacific becomes increasingly severe.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog