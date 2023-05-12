Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata on Friday. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

U.S., German ministers discuss efforts to counter Russian sanctions evasion

0 Comments
NIIGATA

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday, underscoring the importance of working together to counter evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine, Treasury said.

Yellen and Lindner met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven finance officials meeting in Niigata, Japan, where U.S. officials have called for redoubled support of Ukraine.

"Secretary Yellen expressed appreciation for Germany’s close coordination on the implementation of Russia sanctions and discussed the importance of aligning efforts to counter sanctions evasion," Treasury said in a statement.

The United States and a broad coalition of other countries have provided significant economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia.

Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the campaign had "systematically degraded Russia's military-industrial complex and helped reduce the revenues that Russia can use to fund its war," and Washington and the coalition were focused this year on countering Russia's efforts to evade those sanctions.

In her meeting with Lindner, Yellen also emphasized the importance of building a clean, secure, and resilient global energy supply chain and affirmed the shared commitment to a strong partnership on global tax cooperation, Treasury said.

Germany and the European Union have objected strenuously to last year's clean energy-focused U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which included a new $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, but are trying to work out exemptions that will allow European firms with production in the U.S. to benefit from the U.S. subsidies.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog