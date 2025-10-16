U.S. hopes for close rapport between Trump, Japan's next PM: envoy

The United States will seek to replicate the close rapport that characterized President Donald Trump's first-term relationship with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, once the Japanese parliament elects a new premier, U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass said Thursday.

Glass's remarks at an event in Tokyo came ahead of Trump's expected visit to Japan in late October to meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's successor, with the vote on a new premier possibly taking place as early as Tuesday, amid political instability following last week's collapse of the ruling coalition between the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito.

The ambassador called Trump's relationship with Abe "his greatest personal relationship while he was in office" from 2017 to 2021, which overlapped with Abe's second administration. Abe was shot dead at an election campaign event in July 2022, about two years after he resigned.

"The opportunity to be able to recreate that now, I think it would be incredibly important, so my job is to do everything I can to make sure that that possibility takes place," Glass said.

Bilateral ties reached new heights under the close relationship between Trump and Abe, who strived to expand Japan's role in the alliance with the United States.

The LDP is seeking a new partner to make its new leader Sanae Takaichi the country's first female prime minister, while opposition parties are exploring forming a coalition of their own to wrest power from the long-ruling party.

"If we have a new coalition government that's outside of the LDP, that requires us to basically start over in everything that we've been working on with the LDP," Glass said, though he added the United States is poised to work with whoever becomes Japan's prime minister on issues facing both nations.

When Trump meets with Japan's new leader, he will discuss trade, defense and cybersecurity, Glass said, with the trip focusing on issues around a bilateral trade deal reached in July.

Regarding security issues, Glass stressed that the United States "remains fully committed to the defense of Japan, including the Senkaku Islands," which are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing in the East China Sea.

He said Japan must strengthen its defense capabilities in the face of growing security challenges posed by China and North Korea, particularly Pyongyang's ongoing nuclear and missile development.

