U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour; no mention of Taiwan

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi started a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.
"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan," her office said in a press release.
The release said the visit would include those countries, but did not specify whether Pelosi, who is number 3 in the line of presidential succession, might make other stops.
"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region," it said.
Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was among the delegation listed.
China views visits by U.S. officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
President Xi Jinping warned his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it."
Biden told Xi U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Chinese air force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday that Beijing will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity", referring to Taiwan.
Shen said at a military airshow that the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling "the precious island of our motherland". He said China's "air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."
A People's Liberation Army unit said on the Twitter-like social media Weibo on Friday: "Prepare for war!"
Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort Pelosi on a Taiwan visit, after Twitter blocked his account.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday the United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan.
WA4TKG
Do us all a favor, go to Taiwan.
Mr. Noidall
After the Pelosi’s big come-up from the nvidia stock they perfectly timed, she should be able to do some good shopping abroad during in between meetings. Hope she has a fun trip.
wallace
Maybe her purpose was to put Taiwan in the media's attention and show China to be the aggressor. It worked.
Paul
Go Taiwan!!! Screw the chinks!!!!
bass4funk
Just go and make China eat their words! Show them the US doesn’t take orders from Beijing and show them just how ruthless you can be.
Sanjinosebleed
Will be interesting to see who blinks first on this one.
The Avenger
The infantile tantrum from the CCP is expected but Pelosi's move, if she went, is needlessly provocative and selfish because she's not doing it to fly the flag but to shore up support in her own district.
The 32% Asian bloc in CA's 12th ain't too pleased with her woke policies.
Sneak ashore on a rubber dingy, plant the BLM and Pride flag and call it a day's work for the speaker.
Kenchi
or…. It’s more likely that they would back down and wanted an excuse to do so. Everything she has done until now has been self-serving for her and not in the best interest of her country. Why would this time be any different?
I hope I’m wrong and that she still goes but I’m highly skeptical.
Yrral
Pelosi do not dictate the policy of the President,unless she put stipulations that they have too adhere too as a condition to get funding
antifun
"Do us all a favor, go to Taiwan."
Giving CCP the excuse to start WW3 isn't a favor to anyone.
GuruMick
Many, many US congress people, high level defence people etc have visited Taiwan.
What scares the Chinese about Pelosi .?
The cost of war with Taiwan would outstrip any benefit of occupation to China.
Taiwan is an independant country .
It's not as if China lacks size or land mass.
Joemusic1980
I don’t understand why the Chinese are scared of Speaker Pelosi. Is it because of freedom?