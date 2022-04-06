Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Photo: AP
politics

U.S. House speaker to meet Kishida in Japan

TOKYO

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Japan this week to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as the two countries seek to affirm coordination in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources from both governments said Wednesday.

Pelosi is expected to arrive as early as Friday and meet Kishida on Sunday at the official residence of the prime minister. Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda is also among those she is scheduled to meet during the visit, according to the sources.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno admitted at a regular news conference her visit is being arranged but said no decision has been made on who she will meet with or specific topics for the meetings.

Pelosi and Kishida are expected to exchange views on the Ukraine crisis while affirming cooperation in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's increasing military assertiveness.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

