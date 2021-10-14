Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S., Japan, Australia, India begin joint naval drill

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The naval forces of the United States, Japan, Australia and India have started a joint exercise, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday, in the face of China's maritime assertiveness in the region.

The four nations, known as the "Quad," will hold the Malabar exercise until Thursday in the Bay of Bengal in the northeastern Indian Ocean, according to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The exercise involves two Japanese escort vessels, the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, an Australian frigate and an Indian destroyer, the MSDF said.

The Quad nations are working together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region and counter China's growing economic and military clout. The four countries also held a joint drill in late August as they bolster security cooperation.

In a joint statement released after the leaders of the four nations met in September, they said, "Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Seiji Kihara, Japan's deputy chief Cabinet secretary, said, "I would like these exercises to lead to strengthening ties with the United States, India and Australia that share a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Malabar exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral drill involving the U.S. and Indian navies, with Japan joining in 2015. Australia returned to the exercises in 2020 after last participating in 2007.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo