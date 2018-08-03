U.S., Japan to prod N Korea to denuclearize at Asia security forum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore on Saturday.

Asia-Pacific foreign ministers began a meeting Saturday in which the United States, Japan and others will press North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in line with leader Kim Jong Un's commitment to "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

At the 27-member ASEAN Regional Forum in Singapore, the top diplomats are also likely to call for non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities in the South China Sea, a veiled criticism of China's muscle-flexing in asserting its claims in the disputed body of water, according to delegates.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho are set to lock horns, with Pompeo calling for early actions by Pyongyang toward "final, fully verified denuclearization" but Ri placing priority on declaring an end to the Korean War, which is technically ongoing as it ended in a truce.

Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono are expected to urge other ARF members to strictly enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea so as to compel it to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

But citing North Korea's self-declared moratorium on nuclear and missile tests as an example of progress, Ri is likely to request that other countries lobby the U.N. Security Council to remove sanctions on his country, according to a diplomatic source.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have eased since Kim stated his commitment to denuclearization in a historic summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore, but Pyongyang has yet to take concrete and credible measures to abandon its weapons programs.

Ri is expected to push for formally declaring an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War as the first step to defusing tensions and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

Besides taking issue with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, Kono is likely to demand that Pyongyang address humanitarian concerns relating to abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

As for the South China Sea territorial disputes involving China and some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Pompeo and Kono are likely to express concern about Chinese militarization of features it occupies and stress the importance of maintaining a rules-based order in the region.

Earlier Saturday, Pompeo pledged nearly $300 million in new security funding for Southeast Asia to boost maritime security, support peacekeeping capabilities and for other purposes, apparently to counter China's growing regional clout and its assertiveness staking claims to disputed territories.

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to reject third-party intervention, saying China believes that without any disturbances from outside, Beijing and ASEAN can speed up negotiations for an effective code of conduct in defusing tensions in the contested waters.

Beijing's claims in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway through which over one-third of global trade passes, overlap those of ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. ASEAN also includes non-claimants Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.

ARF comprises the 10 ASEAN states, China, Japan, the United States, Russia, North and South Korea, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the European Union, Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh, East Timor, Mongolia and Sri Lanka.

© KYODO