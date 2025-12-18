 Japan Today
politics

U.S. lawmakers rebuke China's 'coercion' of Japan amid spat over Taiwan

WASHINGTON

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have submitted a resolution condemning China for its use of "economic, military and diplomatic coercion" against Japan over Taiwan.

The resolution, introduced Wednesday by Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons, chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations East Asia Subcommittee, respectively, also expressed "unwavering support" for the U.S.-Japan alliance.

The move came as China maintains its hard-line stance toward Japan in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in parliament last month. She suggested an attack on Taiwan could constitute an existential threat to Japan and thus prompt its defense forces to engage along with its alliance partner, the United States, under its right to collective self-defense.

China has been infuriated as it views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The resolution cited China's actions since Takaichi's Nov. 7 remarks, which were made in response to a hypothetical question from an opposition lawmaker about a Taiwan contingency.

Such actions included China urging its citizens not to travel to Japan and sending coast guard vessels to waters near the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands.

"The United States will always stand strong with Japan," Ricketts, a Republican, said in a statement, noting that the decades-old alliance between the two countries has served as the cornerstone of regional peace, security and prosperity.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican former ambassador to Tokyo, and New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen co-sponsored the resolution, which also suggested that Takaichi's remarks did not deviate from previous statements from senior Japanese government officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not made his position public on the rising tensions between Japan and China.

Last week, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt evaded answering whether the Trump administration is concerned about a potential conflict between the Asian countries.

Instead, Leavitt stressed that Trump has a good relationship with both Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

