U.S. lawmakers urge Trump to tackle N Korea's abductions of Japanese

A bipartisan group of U.S. legislators has sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to prioritize the prompt return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, the office of one of the lawmakers said Friday.

"As you craft and implement your administration's North Korea policy, we believe that you have the unique opportunity to once again bring the plight of these Japanese abductees to global attention and make meaningful progress in delivering justice for them and their families," said the letter signed by 17 members of Congress.

The letter, dated April 4, was disclosed to Kyodo News by the office of Hawaii Rep. Jill Tokuda, who played a key role in submitting the request to Trump, the first sitting U.S. president to hold talks with a North Korean leader when he met Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018.

The letter, which was also sent to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, praised Trump for bringing the abduction issue into the global spotlight in his address to the U.N. General Assembly in 2017 during his first presidency.

During his first term, Trump also met with family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been abducted by North Korea but suspects agents were involved in many more disappearances. Five were repatriated in 2002 and since then no tangible progress has been made in securing the return of others.

The letter touched on Megumi Yokota, a symbolic figure of the issue, who was abducted on her way home from school in 1977 at age 13.

It said her mother, Sakie Yokota, is now the only parent of the abductees remaining alive, having waited to reunite with her daughter for 47 years. The group wants to "respectfully urge" Trump to work with Japan in engaging with the North Korean government to secure the release of the victims.

"Your success in doing so would be a historic foreign policy achievement and bring long-awaited closure and justice for families that have waited far too long," reads the letter signed by Congress members including Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans, Washington Rep. Marilyn Strickland and Guam Rep. James Moylan.

Trump has repeatedly touted his good relationship with Kim during his first presidency, although their denuclearization talks ultimately collapsed in 2019, and has voiced his desire to rekindle diplomatic exchanges with North Korea.

© KYODO