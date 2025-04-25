U.S. Marines from Okinawa to start moving to Guam barracks in June

U.S. Marine Corps troops, who began relocating from Japan's Okinawa to Guam late last year, will begin occupying barracks at Camp Blaz in June, a spokesperson for the Guam-based facility said, as construction of the facilities continues.

The remark comes amid the ongoing relocation of 100 logistics personnel to Guam this year, marking the first group among more than 4,000 U.S. Marines set to be transferred from Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa. The move is part of efforts to ease the base-hosting burden on local communities in Okinawa.

Maj. Diann Rosenfeld told Kyodo News on Wednesday that junior enlisted Marines have arrived from Okinawa and are currently housed at other military facilities on the U.S. island territory, without specifying the number.

"We're on track to be able to receive the Marines, to have the buildings for the Marines to start moving into and start working," Rosenfeld said, referring to the barracks, which will accommodate up to 5,000 personnel once completed.

Aside from the barracks, Rosenfeld said other facilities, such as a fire station, will open soon, while the headquarters building is expected to be fully operational by fall.

The relocation is based on the U.S.-Japan Roadmap for Realignment Implementation, an agreement reached by the two countries in 2006. The cost of the transfer is estimated at $8.7 billion, of which up to $2.8 billion will be covered by the Japanese government.

Currently, some 18,000 Marine Corps are stationed in Okinawa.

© KYODO