Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands at the waterfront area in Odaiba, Tokyo, on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
politics

U.S. considering new restrictions on travelers from Japan, S Korea: CNN

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. government is considering imposing new restrictions on travelers from Japan and South Korea, who are seeing a spread of the coronavirus in their countries, CNN reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report came after President Donald Trump told reporters that the administration is looking at the possibility of imposing travel restrictions to "a few countries that have a little bit disproportionately high number" of virus cases.

The president also said that a decision on the issue will be made "very soon," without elaborating.

The State Department last week raised its travel alert to citizens heading to Japan to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale, calling for "increased caution." The alert for South Korea is at level 3, which calls for citizens to "reconsider travel."

The United States currently does not allow foreign nationals who have visited mainland China in the past 14 days to enter the country.

Concerns are growing that the United States may see a major outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus, with health authorities recently confirming what could be the first instance of "community spread" of the disease, meaning the illness might have been acquired through an unknown exposure in the community.

The case was confirmed on Tuesday in California in a person who reportedly had no travel history to locations known to have the virus or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19, the official name of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining