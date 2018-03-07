Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, in Tokyo, says China's military budget lacks transparency

7 Comments
TOKYO

The commander of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday that China's military budget had a troubling lack of transparency, a day after Beijing announced the biggest hike in military spending in three years.

China on Monday unveiled an 8.1 percent rise in defense spending for 2018, fueling an ambitious military modernisation program and making its neighbors, particularly Japan and self-ruled Taiwan, nervous.

"These investments and commitment need to be taken with full transparency," Admiral Scott Swift said during a press roundtable in Tokyo.

China's "intent is not clearly understood", he said.

China insists its military spending is transparent and that it does not pose a threat, but is needed to update old equipment and defend its legitimate interests.

China's state media on Monday said the 2018 defense budget was proportionate and low. Chinese defense spending is only officially about one-quarter of the military spending of the United States.

But many foreign analysts and diplomats say China under-reports the figure.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

7 Comments
Login to comment

Without a doubt both U.S. and China are ripe with shadow sectors, both under or outside the government influence, and both are using untraceable funds to play StarWars 2.0, in which I believe China is less dangerous than America.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

I think the proper comment here is, “So?”

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Keeping your potential foes in the dark costs $0.00

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Eh??  Defence budgets need to be "transparent" to other countries?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Frankly speaking, why any country in the world needs to be transparent with military spendings?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So in others words...he is scared and paranoid USA will lose.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog