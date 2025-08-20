 Japan Today
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Image: AP
politics

U.S. says document on trade deal with Japan to be issued in weeks

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. government plans to release official documents on recent trade deals with Japan and South Korea within weeks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Tuesday.

Lutnick's comment came after the United States failed to properly implement a trade deal it struck with Japan about a month ago when President Donald Trump's country-specific tariffs entered into force on Aug. 7, as part of the "reciprocal" levy scheme.

When asked about the time frame during a CNBC interview, Lutnick said U.S. officials are working on written documents "every night and every morning" and that "these are kind of weeks away," without elaborating further.

According to Japanese officials, Trump's trade team has acknowledged that a presidential executive order concerning the reciprocal tariffs was erroneous and did not fully reflect the terms of the July 22 deal with Japan, and it has promised to amend the directive.

Due to the issue, which Japanese officials say occurred during Washington's internal administrative procedures, imports from Japan are not yet given tariff stacking relief on its 15 percent rate.

Under the deal, goods from Japan with preexisting tariffs of 15 percent or higher were supposed to be exempt from any additional duty, and levies on other items should have been capped at 15 percent.

The Trump administration had confirmed Japan would be granted the same exemption as the European Union, which clinched a similar trade deal with the United States a few days after Tokyo, without specifying when it would be implemented.

In return for Japan's pledge to invest heavily in the United States in the coming years, the tariff rate for the country was lowered to 15 percent from the 24 percent Trump initially set in April.

Trump's team has said Japan will invest, at the U.S. president's direction, $550 billion in the United States. Investments would be directed toward areas deemed important for its national security and competition with China, such as the semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors.

But Japanese officials have explained the figure represents an amount potentially coming from a combination of investments, loans and loan guarantees involving government-backed financial institutions.

They have also said that Japanese companies naturally decide whether to invest in the United States based on their business interests.

Lutnick, however, said during the interview, "We're on the same page" with Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Are you sure about that? You might be "on the same page" but whether Trump moves the goal post is another thing where no one is on the same page.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese companies will need to reshore production to US in many industries to avoid US tariffs and that'll take serious upfront investments, just like Nippon Steel did with their US Steel investments in order to bypass US tariffs

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

