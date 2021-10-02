U.S. seeks to work with next Japanese PM on Quad: Pentagon official

The United States hopes to work with Japan to further advance the Quad group under the presumptive next Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said, referring to the four Indo-Pacific democracies seen as coming together to counter China's assertiveness in the region.

Noting that the United States has a "very enduring and durable alliance" with Japan, Hicks told an online event organized by a Washington think tank, "We fully anticipate having a very positive relationship, including through the Quad" which also involves Australia and India.

She also seemed to shrug off any possible concerns stemming from a change in prime minister for the close U.S. ally, saying the United States and Japan are "quite used to shifts of power inside our democratic processes."

The Quad originated in 2004 in response to the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and in recent years has gained traction as a counterweight to Beijing's growing clout in the region.

Building on the efforts of the previous U.S. administration under Donald Trump, the current administration of President Joe Biden has elevated the engagement to the leaders' level as it seeks to rally U.S. allies and like-minded countries to address the challenges posed by China.

During the first in-person Quad summit in Washington last month, the leaders of the four countries affirmed a wide range of areas in which they seek to cooperate, including coronavirus vaccines, infrastructure, semiconductor supply chains and space. They also agreed to hold a leaders' meeting annually.

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended both the first-ever Quad summit in March, which took place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the in-person meeting on Sept 24.

Suga, who faced mounting criticism over his government's coronavirus response, decided not to seek re-election as the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kishida won the LDP presidential election late last month and is on track to be elected Japan's next prime minister on Monday in parliament.

© KYODO