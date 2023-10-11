Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer, with Senator Butler, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), joined by Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate caucus lunches at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo Photo: Reuters/JONATHAN ERNST
politics

U.S. Senate leader Schumer cuts short trip to Asia

By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is cutting short a trip to Asia and will return to the United States on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Senate leader said, responding to events in Israel.

The group led by Schumer, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, will move up a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The group also had been expected to visit Japan.

"Following very productive meetings in China — including with President Xi – and in light of the tragic events unfolding in Israel, the bipartisan members of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s congressional delegation are moving up their meeting with South Korean President Yoon to Wednesday and will return to the U.S. on Thursday. Leader Schumer will be back in New York Thursday evening," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States. He will be back home in New York on Thursday evening, will receive a classified briefing and updates, attend community events, go to Shabbat.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

