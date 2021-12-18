Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. senators call for mulling digital trade agreement through APEC

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Friday called for pursuing through a forum of Pacific Rim economies the possibility of a digital trade agreement, amid concerns that the United States may be falling behind China in taking the lead in writing key trade rules in the region.

"We write to urge you to utilize and work with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...to encourage strong outcomes" in the next leaders' meeting, Democrat Robert Menendez, chairman of the committee, and Republican James Risch, the ranking member of the committee, said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Among the priorities the administration of President Joe Biden should work on with other APEC peers, which include countries such as Japan and Australia, are promoting a "common set of technology standards, including the possibility of a digital trade agreement," the two said.

The letter also called for improving efficiency in semiconductor supply chains and cybersecurity as well as advancing cooperation that reduces barriers to cross-border investment in emerging markets.

The calls from the senators came as China is stepping up its trade diplomacy in the region, applying in September to join a Pacific free trade agreement currently known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which the United States pulled out in 2017.

The deal, involving 11 countries such as Japan and Australia plus the United States, was expected to serve as a counterweight to China's growing economic clout. But former President Donald Trump described it as a "job-killing" arrangement.

The United States is also not part of a mega trade deal involving 15 Asia-Pacific countries including China, Japan and South Korea, which was signed in November. Beijing, meanwhile, said in November that it has applied to join an agreement between Singapore, Chile and New Zealand that aims to collaborate on digital trade.

While many experts in the United States believe it will be difficult to win a congressional majority for a comprehensive free trade agreement anytime soon, concerns are growing that the United States is giving way to China in trade-rule setting efforts.

A group of Republican lawmakers of the Senate Committee on Finance also sent a letter in November to Biden requesting that the administration begin digital trade negotiations with U.S. allies and partners in Asia to set "high standard rules" in the region.

Digital rules should be worked out to reflect American values, such as by ensuring free flows of data, promoting cybersecurity, protecting human rights and combating censorship, they said.

APEC groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog