U.S. to deploy missile units to Japan islands in Taiwan contingency

The U.S. military will set up temporary bases along Japan's southwestern Nansei island chain and the Philippines to deploy missile units in the event of a Taiwan contingency, sources familiar with Japan-U.S. relations said Sunday.
The deployment of the missile units will be incorporated in the first joint operation plan for the United States and Japan to cope with a contingency involving Taiwan and China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own, to be formulated in December.
The U.S. Marine Littoral Regiment, which possesses a multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, will be deployed along the island chain stretching from the Japanese prefectures of Kagoshima and Okinawa toward Taiwan, according to the sources.
From an early stage, when a Taiwan contingency becomes highly imminent, temporary bases will be set up on inhabited islands of the island chain, based on U.S. military guidelines for dispatching Marines in small formations to several locations.
The Japan Self-Defense Forces is expected to mainly engage in logistical support for the marine unit, including supplying fuel and ammunition.
The U.S. Army will deploy the Multi-Domain Task Force's long-range fire units in the Philippines. The MDTF is designed to operate in a multi-domain environment, including air, land, water, space, cyber, and information.
In February 2023, the United States and the Philippines agreed to increase the number of bases available for U.S. military use in the Philippines from five to nine. These bases are expected to be utilized during a Taiwan contingency.
Japan and the United States have been strengthening defense cooperation and boosting the interoperability of the SDF and the U.S. military in the face of threats from China's military buildup, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile development and growing military ties with Russia.
In July, Japan and the Philippines signed a bilateral defense agreement to facilitate joint exercises for closer security cooperation.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good to see free countries standing together to defend Free Taiwan.
Peter Neil
“taiwan contingency.”
such delicate language.
Mr Kipling
Japan and the Philippines, two vassal states now in the cross hairs for their master.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Mobility is probably the name of the game. Would be nice to see some GMARS with greater range, though.
JJE
Non-UN recognized Taiwan province again.
Stop provoking decent countries from having to take corrective measures.
deanzaZZR
Today's dog and pony show brought to you by the Pentagon's trillion dollar annual budget.
Legrande
Great wonderful bringing even more tension and escalation to the region
deanzaZZR
Blinken/Biden the gift that keeps on giving, until Jan. 20 at least.
voiceofokinawa
Without any doubt, a future war will be centered around missile and drone attacks. This is one of the reasons, I've been arguing, why the Marines' new base now under construction in Henoko, Okinawa, for an Osprey base is a white elephant in term of the budget and a military strategy.
The relocation plan should be scrapped and the land where the Futenma air station sits should be returned without any strings attached now and forever.
By the way, JSDF has already built missile bases on the island chain in spite of a strong local opposition.
Peter Neil
being “deployed” means ready to be transported somewhere (like taiwan). not fired from japan.
it’s a ground to ground system with a range of about 90km, 150 km max with one armament type.
taiwan has 11 systems that were bought and delivered last year, 18 more ordered.
Tokyo Guy
Oh great. Moar war on the way, perhaps.
I mean, I applaud the subtext. Taiwan needs to be protected from China in much the same way Ukraine needs to be protected from Russia; it's a simple matter of good vs. evil. But these days any attempt to take a side instantly gets you labeled as a sabre-rattling warmonger. Not much room for nuance.
Anyway, I'm glad the US will be able to act on the side of good for a while longer before the new administration starts cuddling up to every two-bit dictator in exchange for, I dunno, whatever takes their fancy at any given time. "You have valuable natural resources, we have state secrets. Read my book The Art of the Deal and get back to me, yeah?"
TaiwanIsNotChina
More recognition than russia's disgraces. Japan, the US, and the Philippines are the decent countries taking corrective measures to restore the military balance.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Don't try to wipe out 24 million people and you have nothing to worry about.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Relocating the US out of Japan isn't helping anybody, least of all Taiwan.
OssanAmerica
Says the vassal for the CCP.
With US capability in Japan and the PI, surrounding Taiwan will mean having them from behind. Until China denounces their proclaimed right to take Taiwan by military force, the US and it's allies will continue to make that task more difficult and costly to undertake.
Leave the people of Taiwan alone. Keep peace in Asia.
deanzaZZR
That is an interesting way to put it now Uncle Sam because back in 1972 you signed off on a document with this language.
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1969-76v17/d203
To say the USA is duplicitous is putting it in a diplomatic way.
WoodyLee
Mongers doing what they do best, making $$$.
In my humble opinion as many military experts also expressed NOTHING could stop China from invading Taiwan if decided to, BUT China will NOT, simply because China will not risk it.
Deploying defense system is all fine as long as it doesn't provoke a confrontation.
Peace Through Strength works when well calculated and balanced.
dagon
Nobody can say US Mil is not forward deployed to engage in any engagement such as may arise in the immediate future.
WoodyLee
Some of us still remembers Vietnam, and even the Korean wars, the outcome was and still is debatable depending on which side you support.
Taiwan will not be any different, if a war breaks out the people of Taiwan are the ultimate decision makers and they will decide their nations faith.
Many Pro and Anti China Taiwanese are praying that they never have to face this.
I pray that it will never come to this point.
dobre vam zajebava
they really wants to provoke another conflict...USA cant survive without permanent war with someone...
Samit Basu
Just remember that if the US fires missiles from a Japanese islands, Japan too becomes an active combatant of Taiwan War and China has the right to strike positions of an active enemy combatant, presumably Tokyo,
travelbangaijin
Protect the chips for Nvida!!!!
TaiwanIsNotChina
There are very few Chinese left in Taiwan to maintain the nonsense position.
To say the CCP is infantile in not recognizing the facts on the ground is putting it in a diplomatic way.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They already gave you an answer:
https://esc.nccu.edu.tw/PageDoc/Detail?fid=7800&id=6961
Fos
The US are pursuing their own interests, with few weeks to go for the present (shameful) administration. It is indeed ridiculous. The current president announced his retirement from the race at the White House, but he can decide to send billions and billions of dollars of weapons to Asia, and relocate missiles in Japan to anger China.
And without Japan having a say in this charade? A clear example of Washington is run by the military big military-industrial complex.
In 2023 alone the military expenses of Taiwan were higher than the one of a country like Turkey ($16,6 vs $15,8 billions). All Made in USA
Just a reminder that Wall Street hit a new record last Friday and the top 5 arms manufacturers in the world are all American. I call it sheer hypocrisy!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Every country pursues their own interest. The US in this case is doing the right thing in preventing the annihilation of 24 million people.
Nothing shameful about the Biden administration's foreign policy aside from the dealings with Israel.
Yes, he is president until Jan. 19th. No change in the status quo in Asia.
I'm sure this could not be done without their assent.
And that's a great thing. Wouldn't do to have them buying substandard equipment. They should be spending much more as they will be up against 2 million invaders.
Just a reminder that arms manufacturing is 1% of gdp and the next 5 arms manufacturers are all Chinese.
You call everything in US foreign policy hypocrisy.
OssanAmerica
Keep dreaming. The US position towards Taiwan is bipartisan. You have a short memory.
"US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken directly with the president of Taiwan - breaking with US policy set in 1979, when formal relations were cut."
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38191711
isabelle
You already know all the below, and I realize that you are just posting the usual misleading stuff you always do, but for the benefit of others who want to know the truth, here it is:
The Shanghai Communiqué recognized that both the ROC and PRC claimed the entirety of "China" at that time. And that was the situation. It does not, and never did, mean that the US believes that Taiwan is part of the PRC.
And now, over fifty years later, the situation has changed. Taiwan's government no longer lays claim to the mainland, as it has stated many times:
...
https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2024/10/11/2003825108
“And the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China [PRC] are not subordinate to each other.”
...
And the US still does not support the PRC's position: it only acknowledges that the PRC holds that position.
...
https://www.us-taiwan.org/resources/faq-the-united-states-one-china-policy-is-not-the-same-as-the-prc-one-china-principle/
The United States’ “One China Policy” does not recognize Taiwan as part of the PRC.
The U.S. has never recognized Taiwan as a part of the PRC. The U.S. merely acknowledges that the PRC holds the position that Taiwan is part of the PRC.
...
(And if you're going to try the usual "well, why doesn't Taiwan change its constitution?" line, it's because Xi has said he would invade if that happens. It's not worth updating a piece of paper and risking war when you already have independence.)
Fos
After inciting a dangerous war in Eastern Europe with the Nato enlargement (almost $90 billions in arms supplies sent to Ukraine), and supporting Israel mass killings in Gaza and Lebanon ($20 billions in lethal weapons provided to IDF army in 2024), now the US lobbies in Wall Street are pushing the big military-industrial complex to move to Asia full strength, taking advantage of a missing president. They call it deterrence, which obviously created a tragedy in Middle East and Ukraine, death and devastation.
We call it “greed of the few at somebody (hundreds of thousands) expenses”.
These are the latest orders of the big US military apparatus in the last month, trying to cash in with an absent president:
Taiwan
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/oct/26/us-approves-2-billion-arms-sales-taiwan-including-/
South Korea
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-state-dept-oks-potential-49-bln-sale-aircraft-s-korea-pentagon-says-2024-11-04/
South Korea new
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-state-dept-oks-potential-sale-f-15-aircraft-upgrade-to-south-korea-pentagon-2024-11-19/
OssanAmerica
Fact check:
China issued the Shanghai Communique in 1972 stating that the U.S. acknowledged that "all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China, and that Taiwan is a part of China." The U.S. did not challenge this claim but did not explicitly endorse it either. In other words, the U.S. never agreed to this wording. The US recognized the One China Principle to the extent that it accepted the PRC as the legitimate government of China. But regarding Taiwan, the US recognized that China had the right to hold that position, but never agreed to it. Hence the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.
Jay Que
well then. time to regime change from communist controlled dictatorship to liberated civilized democratic republic.
OssanAmerica
War should not break out at all, and China should not be threatening Taiwan.
The people of Taiwan are the ultimate decision makers and they should be left alone and free to decide their nation's fate.
Chabbawanga
Will there be a war over Taiwan?
The US is certainly doing their best to provoke ok.
isabelle
The US isn't the one threatening to annex Taiwan by force.
That would be China.
deanzaZZR
Fact check:
This quote is lifted directly from the Shanghai Communique. Your effort to obfuscate seems desperate.
The U.S. side declared: The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.
Lai Ching-te was sworn in as president under the Constitution of the Republic of China which has never given up claims to the whole territory of China, hence the continuation of a civil war. In fact ROC/Taiwan represented all of China as a permanent member of the UN Security Council from the 1940s-1970s. The PRC/China now serves that role at the UN representing all of China which includes the island of Taiwan.
Burgerland
Nothing shameful about the Biden administration's foreign policy aside from the dealings with Israel.
The worst US administration in decades when it comes to international affairs.
deanzaZZR
@OA You referred to Taiwan as a 'nation' above. We all know that the UN does not recognize that status. If the authorities in Taiwan want independence they should do it the "old fashioned way" by declaring independence and dealing with the consequences, don't you agree?
Of course the authorities in Taipei would first need to consult with Washington DC and Trump and his merry new-con crew just might be foolish enough to give Lai Ching-te the green light. Lai doesn't strike me as the most intelligent politician out there but that would be one grave and weighty decision, indeed.
OssanAmerica
I am free to refer to Taiwan as a "nation" because (1) I am not bound by any legal definition or to the standards of any international body in choice of words, and (2) Taiwan has existed as a Defacto Independent Nation since 1948.
Whether Taiwan declares itself a sovereign nation is entirely up to the people of Taiwan. Hestiation to doing so, as well as a lack of international support is due to the desire to not give China a reason to invade Taiwan. In other words for the sake of peace.
"Beijing will "not hesitate to start a war" if Taiwan declares independence, China's defence minister warned his US counterpart Friday"
https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220610-china-will-not-hesitate-to-start-war-if-taiwan-declares-independence-beijing-says
Hence the position of the US and it's allies, as evidenced by this article, is to ensure that such a Chinese invasion of Taiwan will be costly and not worth the risk.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Himars in Japan and the Philippines is not a justification for war. Least of all with Taiwan.
OssanAmerica
Fact check:
Nothing desparate in citing the facts. Your lack of linguistic comprehension has lead you to an incorrect interpretation to support your illegitimate claim.
This specific phrasing was carefully designed to reflect a position that acknowledged China's position without explicitly endorsing it, allowing the United States to navigate the sensitive issue of Taiwan. The use of "acknowledges" was a deliberate choice to signal recognition of China's claim without taking a definitive stance on its validity, maintaining a degree of strategic ambiguity.
As stated previously, "The U.S. did not challenge this claim but did not explicitly endorse it either.".
It has never meant that the US accepts China's position on Taiwan. Otherwise how could the Taiwan Relations Act been passed in 1979?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Nothing in there about about what the US maintains, is there? Nothing about whether there are any Chinese in Taiwan, is there?
Could it be someone has a gun to the head of the government of Taiwan?
And that is forever to the shame of the UN General Assembly.
11 nations do not agree with this. That's hardly unanimous. And even if it were, the UN General Assembly is a disgraced body on this issue.
I agree but some people prefer to live in peace considering Taiwan is already de facto independent.
Would be a grave and weighty decision among the clapping penguins in Peking whether they want to go to ww3 over it, yes.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Still Putin's War
Very good and wise purchases. The US arms industry still 1% of gdp.
isabelle
Per OssanAmerica's post, you're still twisting things, as you don't embolden the "acknowledges" part. I cover all this above.
And I cover this above: the reason is the PRC's threat of invasion.
No, it doesn't include Taiwan. Again, we've covered this many times.
Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan at all, but is nevertheless used by the PRC to fallaciously assert ownership. The EU has even recently confirmed its support for Taiwan, and denounced the PRC's fallacy.
https://en.mofa.gov.tw/News_Content.aspx?n=1329&sms=272&s=118344
...
So, here is a real fact check:
The PRC claims Taiwan, and will not renounce the use of force to annex it.
Taiwan does not claim mainland China, and is not threatening the PRC.
The US, Japan, EU, and many others acknowledge the PRC's position regarding Taiwan, but don't endorse it.
Fos
US propaganda trying again so hard to escalate war after war to please their own interests in Wall Street. Making up stories about alleged confrontations of unknown actors in Asia to authorize multibillions dollars in arms produced by the top 5 world manufacturers.
We will never give up informing how hypocritical is the current US administration on spreading false information.
Just a reminder
In the course of the 20th century alone, Washington has participated in 39 armed conflicts, or one every three years, and since 2000 it has engaged in at least 12 wars, the equivalent of one every two years.
How many wars China has fought in the last 40 years?
China does not have a history of military aggression beyond the defense of its own borders.
The US has over 800 overseas bases including in Guam, Diego Garcia, ROK and Japan that ring China. The US fleet, with Japan support, regularly patrols off the China coast. The US would have hysterics if Chinese vessels patrolled off the Californian coast and the Florida Keys. Or if China had B-52 type aircraft based in Mexico!
Five Families
It is a start. But not nearly enough for what China can bring to the table in the event of an act of war on Taiwan.
Call it like it is. God forbid if it should pop off. It is an act of war if China should commit.
More deployable assets will be needed. The bottom of the sead would need to read. Made in China.
isabelle
How many countries are threatening to annex Taiwan by force?
One - China.
Sven Asai
It's good to see that warm words are now followed by a few supporting measures.
Andy
What would we do without the RS of the USA, oh yeah, the world would be at peace.
Five Families
China does not have a history of military aggression beyond the defense of its own borders.
Is there a name for this world you live in?
Incase you need a reminder on current events.
And act of war on the Philippines and its assets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V80MGYrWWaM
Clearly an attack in Philippines waters marked on every modern nautical chart.
Or how about airspace violations into Japanese airspace or Alaska?
China is highly aggresive. Many mouths to feed. More assets needed to run the country.
A little nook of history for you.
There is little question that until 1990 China was an aggressive state. Its troops played a significant role in the Korean War, which took place from 1950 to 1953; it played a key role in the Vietnam War by supplying Vietnam with supplies and support troops; in the 1969s it engaged in a brief war with India over territory (Tharoor 2012); and from the 1950s to the 1970s it supported several revolutionary movements and coups d’etat. To quote David Shambaugh and Thomas Robinson: ‘China supported the Thai and Malayan Communist parties because they opposed governments closely aligned with the West; it supported the PLO because it opposed Israel; it endorsed national liberation movements in Southern Africa directed against colonies of Western countries that did not recognize Beijing; and it aided insurgencies in Afghanistan and Cambodia because they were aimed against governments supported by the Soviets and the Vietnamese’ (Robinson & Shambaugh 1994, 387). In 1979, China even invaded Vietnam (the Sino-Vietnamese War) to punish Vietnam for invading Cambodia and occupying parts of the Spratly Islands, and to antagonize the USSR, with which it had recently had a diplomatic falling-out. However, since 1990 China settled 20 out of 23 territorial disputes without the use of force (Fravel 2008, 173)1 and 17 of them through substantial compromise, according to M. Taylor Fravel of MIT (Fravel 2005, 46).
It first lists the incidents that various observers have categorized as Chinese ‘aggression’ and then turns to evaluating these claims.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates stated in May 2014 that China had become ‘significantly more aggressive’ in the preceding two years; as evidence he pointed to China’s new air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the East China Sea, its use of planes and ships to support its claims to the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, and its installation of an oil rig in Vietnamese maritime territory (Miles 2014). Keith Johnson of Foreign Policy wrote in April 2015, references ‘China’s maritime aggression,’ or more specifically ‘an aggressive interpretation of its rights in the South China Sea’ through land reclamation and the building of military installations on the resulting islands (Johnson 2015). On March 18, 2015, Admiral Samuel J. Locklear, the Commander of United States Pacific Command referred to ‘...aggressive Chinese air intercepts of Japanese reconnaissance flights, inflammatory strategic messaging, and the no-notice declaration of a Chinese Air Defense Identification Zone in the East China Sea’ as well as to China’s land reclamation program and its ship-building program (Locklear 2015). Similarly, Bonnie S. Glaser described some of China’s interceptions of United States reconnaissance flights as ‘aggressive’ (Glaser 2012; Glaser 2015). On June 1, 2015, President Obama condemned ‘aggressive actions’ in the South China Sea in reference to land reclamation projects (Blair 2015). In February 2015, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called China’s expansion in the South China Sea, which would give China new capabilities to use anti-air and other weapons, ‘aggressive’ (Associated Press 2015). Moreover, China has of late been labeled aggressive on a new front: ‘cyber-aggression’ (Auslin 2013). James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies considers ‘state-sponsored cyberaggression’ to be a ‘well-established part of China’s strategy for global influence.
Its now 2024. China is a rabbid dog and unhinged more than ever.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, the world would be ravaged by dictatorships.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Still 1% of gdp.
The assaults on Filipino ships is real. The threat to Taiwan is real. These are not CG.
We will never give up on calling out the damage China does and threatens to do.
Defending the world from corrupt ideologies is tough work.
A carefully selected date. No one will forget that China was a war with the UN.
And it thinks Taiwan and the Second Thomas Shoal are in its borders. This is a problem.
Good for the US and Asia. It is the only thing keeping the China bully locked up.
I'm sure they would if they thought it was useful.
We don't treat our allies terribly so would never happen.
Fos
We due respect to the Philippines people, I think the US propaganda could find more credible actors to make up stories about the alleged threats of China. The only bully in the continent is the United States of America, racking up billions of dollars in arms supplies.
Asia welcomes China because China is part of Asia, that would be the starting point of any conversation.
The anti-Beijing hysteria is clearly being led by the United States which is not concerned that China will attack other countries, but is worried that its world hegemony is being challenged.
As it was pointed out early, in the course of the 20th century alone, Washington has participated in 39 armed conflicts, or one every three years, and since 2000 it has engaged in at least 12 wars, the equivalent of one every two years.
And here we have these lectures on the concepts of “Bullying" or "Threats”.
Desert Tortoise
Yawn. Someone has said that about every administration in my long adult life and I am old enough to remember watching the Watergate hearings live and Bobby Kennedy's assassination. I don't care who the President was, someone claimed their foreign policy was the worst.
Desert Tortoise
China had forces in Libya supporting Khalifa Haftar's war against the UN supported government in Tripoli. China also had forces in Ethiopia supporting Abiy Ahmed's forces in the Ethiopia Tigray War 2020-2022.
In both cases the PLA was conducting combat operations with UAVs dropping live ordnance on the forces their sponsors were fighting. It was very much a live fire exercise for the Chinese.
Desert Tortoise
US military leaders have hinted that there are "classified capabilities" that would be used to turn the Taiwan Straits into an "unmanned hellscape" for the Chinese.
"I want to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hellscape using a number of classified capabilities," Adm. Samuel Paparo, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, told The Washington Post at the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Shangri-La Dialogue Summit.
In doing so, he said, "I can make their lives utterly miserable for a month, which buys me the time for the rest of everything."
https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2024/06/breaking-down-the-u-s-navys-hellscape-in-detail/
Some dude
I'm not American, but I do think that the US maintaining the most powerful military in the world is pragmatic, in particular in times like these where you have large and belligerent countries acting in an openly threatening manner (Russia vis-a-vis Ukraine, China vis-a-vis Taiwan).
It may be a case of better the devil you know, and in that case I'll take the US devil over the Chinese one.
Nibek32
Kind of a waste of money considering trump plans to hand Taiwan to Xi and Ukraine to Putin with bow tie.
Fos
I am not Chinese, but I think the majority of people is wise enough to understand by now that all these arms amassed in Ukraine did not work, all this weapons provided by United States to Israel for many decades did not make the Middle East a safer place. Pretty much the opposite with the continuous confrontation incited by the military apparatus in Washington all over the globe.
In Asia we are seeing the same tendency. When you see the Pentagon approving orders of weapons for over $14 billions to Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, less than two months before the change of administration in Washington, has nothing to do with good politics or the need of deterrence. It is called "greed" by the same lobbies which are driving the Wall Street interests. We need diplomacy and dialogue with a neighbor like China, not sending missiles to the south of archipelago to confront Beijing and flare up tensions.
deanzaZZR
Meanwhile, back in the real world.
Taiwan exports by country, 2023
Mainland China: US$95.7 billion (22.1% of Taiwan’s total exports)
United States: $76.3 billion (17.6%)
Hong Kong: $56.5 billion (13.1%)
Japan: $31.4 billion (7.3%)
Singapore: $29.7 billion (6.9%)
South Korea: $18.2 billion (4.2%)
Malaysia: $15.2 billion (3.5%)
Netherlands: $12.9 billion (3%)
Vietnam: $11.7 billion (2.7%)
Thailand: $10.9 billion (2.5%)
https://www.worldstopexports.com/taiwans-top-import-partners/
Including HK that is 35% with China. Add in the billions of dollars invested in the Mainland by Taiwanese, the hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese working, studying and retiring on the Mainland and the tourists traveling back and forth enjoying the familiar and slightly exotic differences of different regions of China.
The situation is just fine. Beware the Boogey Man USA military in the mirror.
Legrande
@Taiwan
Don't try to wipe out 24 million people and you have nothing to worry about.
Paranoid much? If everyone followed this neurotic mindset the earth would be reduced to ashes in seconds.
isabelle
It's not being "paranoid" or "neurotic" when the PRC government's official policy is to annex Taiwan, including via the use of force.
isabelle
Investment that has now fallen to a thirty-year low, due largely to Xi's aggressive policies and mismanagement of China's economy.
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/5068348
Taiwan is wisely diversifying away from the totalitarian monster next door.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Then you have no reason to complain about the US's double standards. One would think trading with a country you announce you plan on annexing would be a double standard.
Fos
deanzaZZR
Funny you mention that. As I said before Taiwan has traded more weapons from US in 2023 ($16,6 billions), compared to a country the size of Turkey, member of NATO ($15,8 billions).
Australia, another partner of Washington ($32,2 billions), as opposed to Iran ($10,3 billions), considered a bully by US propaganda.
Data is from SIPRI
Population VS arms business
Taiwan = 23,4 mln ($16,6 billions)
Turkey = 85,3 mln ($15,8 billions)
Australia = 26,6 mln ($32,2 billions)
Iran = 89,1 mln ($10,3 billions)
iron man
So many words, the US requires conflicts to fill its' coffers, it will not change anything about the Far east conflict, just dragging sub-contractors in. If the PRC decides to do it over that small stretch of water. Best to put a helmet on your head, zip the mouths. US policy is the disconcerting factor at this immediate moments
TIAN TERRY
Say it's a semi-colonial country, and who wouldn't believe it now?
Peter14
Excellent news for Taiwan and its citizens. Knowing that some nations will take steps to maintain Taiwan's independence must be comforting them all.
Not great news for Xi's ambition to annex and rule Taiwan. This will make such a move much more costly and dangerous. Assuming Xi might actually give a damn about his people in the military, and not consider their lives expendable in his goal of empire building.
Lets face it, China keeps stoking the fires by holding military drills closely around Taiwan to intimidate it. China has done absolutely nothing to entice or coax the people of Taiwan to want to be part of CCP's China. Threats may work efficiently on the citizens of China, but they dont work so well on Democratic people.
Thanks should be given to those nations who are willing to assist Taiwan with its defense, and to those brave small nations that have diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.
China honestly needs to back off and think again. If you want Taiwan AND its loyalty, how about seeking a peaceful way to entice them to join. The old "one country, two systems" joke doesnt hold water after whats happened in Hong Kong, and the oppression thrust upon its citizens, while slowly dismantling the rights of the individual citizens there.
So these temporary bases, that will only appear in the event China looks set to invade or attack Taiwan, show both Japan, Philippines and the US will work to help Taiwan in a meaningful and direct way. Well done to all three nations.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's great!!! Taiwan is under severe risk and needs to spend a lot on defense.
Since Iran is funding terrorists, what do you think the reliability of that number is for Iran?
SIPRI also tells you the US is only spending 3.4% of gdp, far less than Russia.
Peter14
That would actually be Population VS defense spending, not arms business. Defense spending includes base maintenance, wages for all personnel etc. Not just for "arms"