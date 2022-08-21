Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. to host Indo-Pacific economic framework minister talks in Sept

0 Comments
TOKYO

The first in-person ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework involving 14 countries including Japan and the United States is expected to be held early next month in Los Angeles, Japanese government sources said Sunday.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will be among the attendees at the two-day meeting from Sept. 8, as the delegates aim to push forward negotiations under the U.S.-led trade initiative launched in May, the sources said.

The framework, known as the IPEF, is aimed at balancing Beijing's rising economic clout in the fast-growing region. It also includes Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

The framework will center on four pillars -- fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption.

The launch of the initiative was announced during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Japan in May.

The Biden administration has said the IPEF will not be a traditional free trade agreement involving tariff-cutting commitments.

It is meant to be an arrangement focused around the further integration of Indo-Pacific economies, such as by setting standards and rules in new areas like the digital economy, according to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog