Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
politics

U.S. to keep supporting Ukraine if Trump returns to power: Pompeo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday the United States is likely to continue its financial and military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion if former Republican President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Pompeo said in a speech in Tokyo that he had "never seen" Washington "walk away" from its allies and partners during Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021, despite views that his former boss would cut or stop aid for Kyiv if he returns to power after the presidential election in November.

Admitting that members of the Republican Party have "many different political views," he said they have always understood the U.S. role in the world and its responsibilities.

Prospects are growing that incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden and Trump will face off at the Nov. 5 election in a rematch of the 2020 race, with the latter dominating the Iowa Republican caucuses last week for the party's presidential nomination.

Pompeo served as the U.S. Secretary of State for almost three years from 2018 under the administration of Trump, who had called on security allies to take on more of the financial burden of supporting U.S. forces during his tenure, and recently said he would solve the Russia-Ukraine war quickly.

Pompeo also said Trump, who "doesn't like war," would "give the American people and the world the best opportunity" to go back to "a more peaceful place and a more prosperous world" and to good relations with friendly nations if he becomes president again.

The "structural ideas" of Trump's first term, such as bringing down the bilateral trade deficit with China by imposing tariffs and demanding NATO members pay a "fair share" of security assistance, would be "unlikely to change," he added.

Meanwhile, Pompeo expressed support for some of Biden's policies on Asia, citing the strengthened trilateral partnership with Japan and South Korea, and the emphasis on the Quad four-way security framework with Japan, Australia and India.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

Of course we will. It's what we do.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Make Ukraine great again!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog