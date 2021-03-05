Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 25.9% in January

WASHINGTON

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 25.9 percent in January from the previous month to $4.34 billion, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The deficit with China fell 3.6 percent to $26.25 billion, while that with Mexico declined 4.0 percent to $9.56 billion, the department said.

For the reporting month, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of both goods and services grew 1.9 percent to $68.21 billion.

U.S. exports rose 1.0 percent to $191.94 billion, while imports climbed 1.2 percent to $260.16 billion, the highest since August 2019, according to the department.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

