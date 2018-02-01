U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Japan next week

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will pay a three-day visit to Japan before heading to the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, holding talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, the Japanese government said.
Abe and Pence are expected to discuss North Korea and other regional and international issues, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference Friday.
They are likely to reaffirm their countries' commitment to maximizing pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile development programs, according to Japanese government officials.
Pence will lead a U.S. delegation to South Korea, which is hosting the winter sports event scheduled for Feb. 9-25. During the trip, Pence will also meet with South Korean President Moon Jae In, according to the White House.© KYODO
