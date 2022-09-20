Truss, Kishida to work on countering China

British Prime Minister Liz Truss chays with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a lunch bilateral meeting at a Japanese restaurant in New York on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss condemned provocations over Taiwan by China in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the United Nations General Assembly, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister condemned China's recent provocations over Taiwan, which threatened Japan's Special Economic Zone," a statement said.

"The leaders resolved to work together to tackle the strategic threat posed by China."

Truss and Kishida agreed on the importance of democracies working together, including through international institutions such as the G7, to constrain economic and security threats from "authoritarian regimes", the statement said.

Truss, who also met French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, plans to use her first trip abroad since taking office on Sept 6 to pledge billions of pounds of further support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

