UK, Japanese, Italian partners agree on next steps for fighter jet

A concept model of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on March 15.

Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo have agreed the next steps to deliver the concept phase of a next-generation combat aircraft, BAE Systems said on Tuesday.

The three nations agreed in December 2022 to collaborate to build an advanced front-line fighter to enter service around the middle of the next decade.

The new Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) agreement will support discussions to set out working arrangements and capability requirements for the aircraft, BAE said.

Herman Claesen, BAE's GCAP leader, said a "high tempo of engagement with industrial and government partners in Italy and Japan" had been maintained since the launch of the program.

The three nations will update on the project's progress at London's DSEI international arms fair this week, BAE said.

GCAP is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars but the parties have not yet finalised how the budget will be split.

Britain's defense ministry had committed 2 billion pounds to the project, formerly known as Tempest, before Japan and Italy joined.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.