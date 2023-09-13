Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba
A concept model of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP)'s fighter jet is displayed at the DSEI Japan defense show at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on March 15. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

UK, Japanese, Italian partners agree on next steps for fighter jet

LONDON

Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo have agreed the next steps to deliver the concept phase of a next-generation combat aircraft, BAE Systems said on Tuesday.

The three nations agreed in December 2022 to collaborate to build an advanced front-line fighter to enter service around the middle of the next decade.

The new Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) agreement will support discussions to set out working arrangements and capability requirements for the aircraft, BAE said.

Herman Claesen, BAE's GCAP leader, said a "high tempo of engagement with industrial and government partners in Italy and Japan" had been maintained since the launch of the program.

The three nations will update on the project's progress at London's DSEI international arms fair this week, BAE said.

GCAP is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars but the parties have not yet finalised how the budget will be split.

Britain's defense ministry had committed 2 billion pounds to the project, formerly known as Tempest, before Japan and Italy joined.

I can see they sacrificed top speed for range. Looks like a Mach 1.6 range jet similar to the F-35 and the J-35.

This is a dangerous choice as JASDF would be lacking a Mach 2 class jet able to counter the J-20 and the KF-21 Block 3 Mach 2 class jets by 2040s.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

