Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

UK says trade talks with Japan making good progress

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain hopes to conclude a trade agreement with Japan shortly, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, ahead of an official visit to London by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi this week.

"We're making good progress, and we would hope that the discussions will be concluded shortly," the spokesman told reporters at a regular briefing.

Motegi is expected to be in London between Aug 5 and 7 and to meet his British counterpart Dominic Raab as well as trade minister Liz Truss.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog