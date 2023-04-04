Ukraine deputy minister praises Kishida's visit to Kyiv, Bucha

Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida's visit late March to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and nearby Bucha, the site of a civilian massacre by Russian troops, was "historic," Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister told Kyodo News in a recent interview.

Emine Dzhaparova called Kishida's surprise visit and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "huge sign of solidarity and support" from the country, which will host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

With the Russian war in Ukraine highlighting issues of global concern such as energy and food security and the danger of nuclear weapons, she suggested Kyiv hopes the leaders of the G7 will advance discussions in these areas during the gathering.

The G7 comprises Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States, plus the European Union.

Japan is "pushing for Ukraine globally, especially in Asia now with the G-7 leadership," she said, adding, "The initiatives that Japan is putting on the table within the G7 leadership also include Ukraine."

The Foreign Ministry official applauded Japan's provision of humanitarian aid to her country and imposition of sanctions against Russia over the invasion.

She also praised Japan, which has a lackluster record on accepting refugees, for opening its doors to Ukrainians fleeing the war, calling it a "huge signal of support."

Kishida's March 21 visit to Ukraine coincided with a three-day visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and meeting with Putin.

While noting that Ukraine's position was at odds with China's proposal for a cease-fire and a diplomatic settlement, she said that the country had "hope with China," recalling their traditional friendly ties.

"We know that China is trying to initiate formats" for a "peace resolution" between the warring countries, Dzhaparova said, adding that Zelenskyy "wants to have a conversation with Xi" and that given the Chinese leader's Moscow visit for talks with Putin "it's also a matter for parity" to hold discussions with Zelenskyy.

On a personal note, Dzhaparova felt that Kishida's background as a lawmaker elected from Hiroshima, a city devastated by an atomic bomb during World War II, gave him a deep understanding and empathy for the people of Ukraine.

"I felt this, that the prime minister really, really sensed the suffering, and he really shared the suffering" of the Ukrainian people as he commemorated the dead in Bucha.

She said it was a "very emotional moment for her" as she accompanied Kishida, who spent "a lot of time paying tribute" to the victims of the Bucha massacre.

"A year ago, we couldn't even expect that Prime Minister Kishida would come...But it happened," she said.

While Kishida was the last of the G7 leaders to visit Ukraine, Dzhaparova said that being the first or the last does not matter.

"What is important is that he paid this visit," she said.

