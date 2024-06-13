 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Apulia (Puglia), Italy, on Thursday. Image: EYEPRESS via Reuters
politics

Ukraine, Japan sign 10-year term security agreement

PUGLIA, Italy

Ukraine and Japan on Thursday signed a 10-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine, more than two years since it was invaded by Russia, has signed 15 other similar agreements pledging long-term support from its allies including Britain, France and Germany.

"In 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion and will continue to support us throughout the agreement's entire 10-year term," Zelenskiy said on X.

The deal, he added, envisages security and defense assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation.

Zelenskyy thanked Japan for "unwavering solidarity" and dedication to protecting international law.

I dont get this.

Japan is part of Asia, not Europe.

Use the money to provide development funding to your less wealthy neighbours.

