Ukraine omits Japan from list of countries thanked in Twitter video

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan was not among nations Ukraine thanked in a social media video highlighting support it has received in its fight against Russia, with the top government spokesman saying Tuesday the omission may be a result of Tokyo not providing lethal weapons.

"We assume that the gratitude was showed in the context of (thanking countries that provided) military assistance," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, although it has decided to send defense equipment including bulletproof vests and clothing that protects against chemical weapons.

"We are now confirming...with the Ukrainian side," Matsuno told a press conference in Tokyo.

The 34-second video posted to Twitter by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday showed a woman in a military outfit with a voiceover that said, "Ukraine is thankful for your support in this hard time," while listing 31 countries, including the United States and Britain.

The decision to omit Japan came after the Ukrainian government on Sunday apologized for another Twitter video that juxtaposed a picture of the late Japanese Emperor Hirohito next to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini when referencing the Axis powers' promotion of Nazism and fascism in World War II.

Japan was allied with Hitler's Germany and Mussolini's Italy in the war but the inclusion of the former emperor provoked a strong reaction in Japan.

In addition to bulletproof vests and military-grade clothing, Japan has said it will provide Ukraine with defense equipment such as helmets, protective masks and commercial drones.

But the government has said it has no plan to provide lethal weapons due to its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment that ban defense supply exports to a country that is "party to a conflict" under the country's post-World War II pacifist Constitution.

Matsuno also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior government officials have already thanked Japan for its contributions.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yeah, we'll only send you stuff if you thank us.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan is continuing to buy Russian oil, gas and seafood from the Russians-might that be the reason for the snub?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well, I hope Japan will rethink its stand on Ukrainian refugees.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

When you sit on the fence, you rarely get thanked.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Complaining about not being send a ThankYou message is very immature. Japan should be sending aid because it is needed, not because they wank a Ukrainian to give them a bow.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Kurisuisu...

Japan is continuing to buy Russian oil, gas and seafood from the Russians-might that be the reason for the snub?

The EU is sending Russia more than one BILLION euros a DAY for its gas. The US is buying Russian oil.

That's not the reason...maybe Japan is just irrelevant?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is an indirect humiliation by Ukraine, or could be direct threat to Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Message not clear enough?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

