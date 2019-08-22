Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.N. chief to attend G7, Japan conference, and visit Congo

UNITED NATIONS

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leaves Friday on a trip to the G7 summit of the world's major industrialized nations in France, a conference on African development in Japan and then to Congo to mobilize support against the Ebola outbreak.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that at the G7 in Biarritz, Guterres will participate in sessions on biodiversity and oceans, fighting against inequalities and partnership with Africa and the Sahel.

Guterres will travel to Yokohama, Japan, on Aug 27 to participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference of African Development and will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Dujarric said Guterres will arrive in Congo on Aug 31 for three days that include a visit to an Ebola treatment center and a meeting with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi.

