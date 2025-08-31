 Japan Today
Police officers walk amid tear gas smoke during a protest in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, on Saturday. Image: AP/Trisnadi
politics

Unrest in Indonesia clouds plans for president's upcoming visit to Japan

TOKYO

Ongoing unrest in Indonesia is clouding plans for the Southeast Asian country's president to visit Japan, with Japanese government sources saying the two nations have been working out details for a trip in early September.

With protests spreading beyond the capital Jakarta and across Indonesia, reflecting growing public frustration with economic conditions, Reuters reported that President Prabowo Subianto has canceled his trip to China. He was scheduled to subsequently travel to Japan and South Korea, according to the sources.

Prabowo, who was sworn in as president last October, was invited by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to visit Japan later this year.

Reuters quoted a presidential spokesperson as saying Prabowo "wants to continue monitoring" the situation in Indonesia "directly." Prabowo was set to attend events in Beijing on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan in World War II.

Tensions have remained high in Indonesia since last week, with demonstrations initially triggered by lavish housing allowances for lawmakers amid low wages in the country.

The situation escalated on Thursday when a motorcycle taxi driver was crushed to death by an armored police vehicle during a rally demanding an end to the lawmakers' allowances. Police have since apologized for the incident and have detained the personnel who were in the vehicle.

At least three people were killed Friday when a regional parliament building was set ablaze, according to media reports.

The Japanese Embassy in Jakarta has issued a warning to nationals to avoid going out.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

