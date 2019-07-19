Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speak during a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
politics

Kuroda says will BOJ mull data until last minute in deciding July policy

0 Comments
By Leika Kihara
CHANTILLY, France

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will scrutinise economic developments until the last minute in deciding policy this month, suggesting that whether to stand pat or increase stimulus will be a close call.

As U.S.-China trade frictions cloud the global outlook, an increasing number of market players expect the BOJ's next move to be a loosening of monetary policy with some betting of action as early as the next rate review on July 29-30.

After attending a Group of Seven finance chiefs' gathering in Chantilly, north of Paris, Kuroda said he felt the group now expect the timing of a pick-up in global growth to be delayed"somewhat" given looming downside risks.

"Personally, I don't think we need to expect the pick-up in global growth to be delayed significantly, or that this will become a big problem ahead," Kuroda told a news conference.

"As for what will happen at the next BOJ meeting, we will discuss policy taking into account economic, price and financial conditions available until the last minute," he told reporters.

Aside from debating monetary decisions, the BOJ will issue at the July meeting new quarterly economic and inflation projections that serve as a basis for future policy decisions.

"This time we will issue the quarterly report, so the thinking behind it will be among factors" the BOJ will look at in deciding policy this month, Kuroda said.

Many BOJ officials are wary of ramping up an already massive stimulus program as years of heavy money printing has pushed borrowing costs to zero, straining commercial banks' margins and leaving the central bank with little ammunition to fight the next recession.

But increasing signs of a global slowdown have kept the BOJ under pressure to ease further to support the economy.

In a summary released by chair country France on Thursday, the G7 finance leaders said they expect a moderate pick-up in global economic growth in 2020.

That was a bleaker assessment than one made in a communique issued by G20 finance chiefs last month, which said global growth was projected to "pick up moderately later this year and into 2020."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo