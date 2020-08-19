Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, lawmaker says

0 Comments
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO

A change in control of the Japanese unit of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, could be one way to address user data security concerns in Japan, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party said.

Norihiro Nakayama, a senior member of a group of lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) looking into Chinese apps, said the group was unlikely to seek a ban on TikTok and other apps but would push for measures to ensure protection of user data.

Nakayama's comments come after the United States ordered ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, ramping up pressure from President Donald Trump over concerns about the safety of the personal data handled by ByteDance and other Chinese tech and media firms.

"We want to create an environment in which users can continue using TikTok, in which they can use it safely," Nakayama, who is also Japan's parliamentary vice foreign minister, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

He said an ownership change for TikTok owner ByteDance's local operation could be one solution, without elaborating further. Nakayama stressed he was giving a personal view, and not the consensus of the group, which is led by Akira Amari, an LDP heavyweight and close ally of PM Abe.

TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

ByteDance Japan officials contacted by email did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. officials have argued that, under China's national intelligence law, all citizens and companies are required to collaborate in espionage efforts.

Beyond TikTok, President Trump has also issued an order that would prohibit transactions with Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat messaging app.

The Japanese lawmakers plan to compile a set of proposals on Sept 10, Nakayama said, adding he aims to recommend examining whether concern over the security of user data is warranted in the case of TikTok and other apps.

"I would like to propose a framework that enables scientific verification" of the concern, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

A trouble maker indeed.

Perhaps, China should take control of all Japanese businesses because the lawmaker make it legal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo