Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Macron says he raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn detention

0 Comments
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had previously spoken to Japan's prime minister about the conditions former Nissan-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn was being held under.

After fleeing Japan in late December, Ghosn said he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and that he was the victim of a conspiracy by Japanese carmaker Nissan.

"I told (Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe several times that the conditions of Carlos Ghosn's detention and questioning did not appear to be satisfactory to me," Macron told reporters.

Ghosn told a press conference last week that he had fled to clear his name and said, without naming the president, that the seeds of the crisis at the Franco-Japanese carmaking alliance were sewn when Macron was economy minister.

Macron said on Wednesday decisions he had taken "had always defended French interests," adding that it was too convenient to argue that defending national interests could harm an executive.

Ghosn said Nissan and Japanese officials were shocked by a decision by the French government in 2015 to increase the state's shareholding in Renault and double its voting rights.

"This left a big bitterness," Ghosn said last week.

The move left the Japanese side of the Renault-Nissan alliance fearing that a national champion was falling under the control of the French government, sources have said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

McDonald’s Japan’s Newest Dessert is Literally Called an Adult Cream Pie

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel