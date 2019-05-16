Iran tells Japan it is exercising restraint despite escalation of U.S. sanctions

Iran is committed to its obligations under an international nuclear deal despite the U.S. withdrawal from the landmark agreement, its foreign minister said on Thursday, calling the reimposition of sanctions by Washington "unacceptable".
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comments in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo as tensions rise in the Middle East, fuelling concerns that the United States and Iran are heading for conflict.
Iran is exercising "maximum restraint in spite of the fact the United States withdrew from (the) JCPOA last May," Zarif said at the start of his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015 by the United States, Iran and other countries, under which Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity and won sanctions relief in return.
Zarif also met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who said Japan would like to maintain, and develop, its traditionally friendly ties with Iran. Abe also told Zarif that he was concerned about growing tension in the Middle East.
President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal last year and is ratcheting up sanctions on Iran, aiming to strangle its economy by ending its international sales of crude oil. Japan was a major buyer of Iranian oil for decades before the sanctions.
An attack on four oil tankers in the Gulf on Sunday, for which no one has claimed responsibility, and Saudi Arabia's announcement on Tuesday that armed drones hit two of its oil pumping stations have raised tensions.
The United States withdrew staff from its embassy in Iraq on Wednesday out of apparent concern about perceived threats from Iran, with U.S. sources saying they believe Tehran encouraged the attacks on the oil tankers.
Trump is sending an aircraft carrier group, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East to counter what the United States calls a heightened threat from Iran to American soldiers and interests in the region.
"We believe that escalation by the United States is unacceptable and uncalled for," Zarif told Kono in front of reporters before they met privately.
Nevertheless, Iran has relaxed restrictions on its nuclear program and threatened actions that may breach the nuclear deal, although the initial moves do not appear to violate the agreement.
"We are seriously concerned over the situation in the Middle East," Kono told Zarif. "I will spare no effort to ease tensions and try to resolve outstanding issues."
Kono said it was essential to maintain the nuclear agreement and urged Iran to keep implementing it, echoing other countries.
Asian shippers and refiners have put ships heading to the Middle East on alert and are expecting a possible rise in marine insurance premiums after recent attacks on Saudi oil tankers and pipeline facilities, industry sources said on Tuesday.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
16 Comments
Deadforgood
Here come the tariffs!
TigersTokyoDome
Japan and Iran have always had good diplomatic relations. Israel and the US should learn from them.
Trump is going to lead us all into a global war for the sake of his next election.
Belrick
No. Trump undid an illegal and treasonous collusion with an enemy left by your beloved Comrade Obama!
Iran threatening the USA is laughable. Kinda like the small kid trying to hit the tall kid who is keeping him at arm's length.
Deadforgood
At least you know who the real bully is...
You mean, the United Nations...
vic.M
In Trump's own words 12/1/16
We will pursue a new foreign policy that finally learns from the mistakes of the past. We will stop looking to topple regimes and overthrow governments. Our goal is stability not chaos.
In our dealings with other countries we will seek shared interests where-ever possible and pursue a new era of peace, understanding and goodwill.
Raw Beer
No, all Trump did was to further show everyone that:
we must not expect the US to follow any agreement.Trump is in the pocket of Israel.
TigersTokyoDome
If you are referring to the nuclear agreement with Iran it was legally binding among international nations including the US. Until Trump undid it. That agreement created peace with Iran, so the Israelis were not happy (hence Trump undoing it).
That's funny, I thought it was a US aircraft carrier fleet in the middle east and not the other way round.?
BertieWooster
Hey, Donald, here's a thought.
Iran's got WMD's. Worked for Bush, it'll work for you too.
1glenn
As an American, and as a human, I am ashamed of Trump and his behavior toward Iran.
commanteer
First we had Obama, who caved to the Iranian regime, paid them off handsomely, and failed to support the only mid-east uprising that had a chance of a good outcome (the only one in the region he didn't get involved in).
Now we have Trump's warmongers, who will make the opposite mistake of bringing war to the region. One of Trump's most attractive features was his promise to get the US out of the Bush/Obama wars. Very disappointing. And many Americans still think they are the good guys, swallowing the same BS propaganda that got them into Iraq.
smithinjapan
Doesn't matter. The US wants to declare war Under Bolton, and that's all there is to it. Abe's not about to bite the heel of his master, he only nips at them as he bounces up and down waiting for a milkbone.
Andy
The rogue state of the USA is at it again.
bass4funk
I think you need to stop listening to all the liberal news and CNN.
There is zero proof, absolutely no evidence whatsoever that supports your accusation, none.
Oh, dear lord....
bass4funk
I think it is a good thing what the president is doing and I think you should show the strongest presence in the region to get the Iranians to understand this cannot go on and it should be a clear warning to them that if they even think about something that there are consequences that will be met with a sharp response and why a lot of people don’t realize is you can do that without firing a shot or killing people. This is what is so annoying to me about liberals they feed into this beast and get everybody riled up into thinking that there is eminent war present, they did that with North Korea as well and nothing happened. I don’t like war, but I understand the optics behind it and I do think it’s a good thing and I really could care less as to how many downed votes I get. Just keeping it real.
David
i often miss the countryside of America. But Trump makes me glad I left 15 years ago.
The comments of his followers just makes me want to throw up.
CNN?
wow
Lizz
As an American, and as a human, I am ashamed of Trump and his behavior toward Iran.
The president or his advisers ? By all accounts, even from liberal sources like the Washington Post, Trump is frustrated with the saber rattling and is looking towards a diplomatic solution.
YuriOtani
I wonder how many people the Americans will kill in their next war? 100,000? 1,000,000? more?