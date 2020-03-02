Abe says gov't ready to boost fiscal spending for virus-hit economy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday his government was ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures if needed to protect the country's already fragile economy from the negative effects of the coronavirus.
Abe, who has come under fire for his handling of the crisis, has pledged to focus over the next couple weeks on halting the spread of the virus in Japan, where the number of infections has almost reached 1,000. Twelve people have died.
The outbreak comes at a critical time for Japan, raising the specter of a potential second quarter of negative economic growth just as the country prepares to host the summer Olympic Games in July and August.
"We've already compiled a spending package to forestall various risks" funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March and next fiscal year's budget, Abe told the Diet on Tuesday.
"We'll scrutinize the impact of the coronavirus on the global and Japanese economies. If further steps are deemed necessary, we will take action without hesitation," he added.
Abe's remarks came a day after Bank of Japan Gov Haruhiko Kuroda signaled the central bank's readiness to stabilize markets if necessary.
The government in December approved record budget spending for the coming fiscal year, part of which will be used to fund a 13 trillion yen fiscal package to boost growth hit by the U.S.-China trade war and an Oct 1 sales tax hike.
The budget needs Diet approval to take effect, and is still being deliberated in the upper house.
Abe's administration has been reluctant to sign off on fresh spending before the budget formally passes, for fear of drawing criticism that its existing spending plan was insufficient to prop up the economy.
So far, government steps to deal with the epidemic have all been funded by reserves it sets aside for emergency needs.
Japan's economy suffered a contraction in the December quarter and may shrink again in the current quarter due to the health crisis, which has disrupted supply chains and hit retailers reliant on inbound tourism, analysts say.
The bulk of Japan's confirmed coronavirus cases and half the recorded deaths were passengers who caught the pathogen on the Carnival Cruises Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast near Tokyo for several days last month.
Abe's handling of that incident and subsequent attempts to halt the spread of the virus have been criticized both at home and abroad.
His decision to ask schools to shut down until spring break late in March to prevent the spread of the virus has angered parents scrambling to arrange childcare.
In response, Abe said the government would create a fund to subsidize workers who had to take time off work to care for their children.
Abe, who returned to office in 2012 and is now Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has made hosting the Tokyo Olympics a top priority of his tenure. Officials have repeatedly denied that they are considering postponing or canceling the Games.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
ifd66
Sure what else could we expect.
Protect the precious economy which is ultimately just a destructive stream of largely meaningless consumption.
No concern or commitment to solving any other social or environmental issues.
tamanegi
"retailers reliant on inbound tourism"
How times change. I've lived in Japan close to three decades and there was a time not that long ago when that statement would be impossible to even imagine.
The Japanese have become cash poor paupers due to non existent wage growth, tax increases and other rising living costs under this PM.
So fire up that yen printing press Mr Abe! I urge you to!
klausdorth
Looks like my assumption from years ago is proven right:
with money anything and everything can be settled over here (too).
In addition of course this (once again):
Cricky
Has anyone told him its tax payers money he is promising? Those same children he is suddenly protecting will have to pay one day for his care. While those poor companies with massive tax breaks and subsidies will ultimately disappear having sucked up all the cash they can leaving just increased future debt? And why are we being extra taxed when the government has a reserve of extra cash? A slush fund? Bizarre
daito_hak
This sentence makes little sense since Japan refuses so far to adopt a larger scaled testing of people which masks the true scale of infection. As of today and excluding the passenger of the Diamond Princess, only 2517 people have been tested. This is a ridiculous low number and people are starting to think that Japan is intentionally testing a low number of people in order to avoid the consequences of reporting a larger infection.
Abe and his greedy government is stupidly and shamelessly speaking about the economy but in the same time we don't have a clear picture of the infection in Japan.
marcelito
Yah...who gives a toss about the average Taro , money for quickly expanding coronavirus testing?...sorry the funds are reserved for J-Inc cronies and upcoming election vested interests under the guise of " protecting economy" . What will it take for J-public to finally throw this corrupt LDP gang out?
indigo
OH YES! stimulate me again!
Hervé L'Eisa
The only effective action that the numbskull should take is to reduce the consumption tax back to 5%.
Hervé L'Eisa
Abenomics is an abject failure.